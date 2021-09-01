For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  01 Sep 2021 11:43 |  By RnMTeam

Camila Cabello says Shawn Mendes talks in his sleep

MUMBAI: Singer Camila Cabello has revealed that her singer beau Shawn Mendes has a habit of talking in his sleep and that would "scare" the 'Havana' hitmaker when they first began spending the night together.

"He's always sleep-talked, but it happened a lot during the pandemic because we were going to sleep together every night. I stay up a little longer than he does; I'll be on my iPad or reading or whatever," Cabello said during an appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'.

She added: "He's just, like, one of those people who as soon as he gets into bed and five minutes later (he falls asleep). Like, mid-sentence he'll be like, And I...".

The actress said it would sometimes scare her, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I would be reading or something and he would just start sleep-talking and it would scare the s*** out of me because he'd just be like: 'Baby! That! Feels! So! Good!' and then he'd go back to sleep."

She added: "That is the first thing he ever said when he slept-talked, by the way. I don't know. I was like, 'Thank you? I'm not really doing anything right now'."

Cabello recently praised Mendes for being "so supportive".

She insisted it would have been "weird" if her boyfriend of two years had been cast as Prince Charming opposite her as Cinderella in Kay Cannon's upcoming movie adaptation of the classic fairytale but she was pleased he was by her side throughout the process of making the movie.

She said: "We watched it while Kay was on Zoom and it was, like, the first time I saw the movie and Shawn was there. And it was just so funny. He's my guy. I love that guy.

"It would've been weird (if he played the prince), because he's my boyfriend IRL. (But) he's the best and I think we are really supportive of each other and always want to see each other."

She also recalled how the 'Stitches' hitmaker surprised her on set one day during filming.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Camila Cabelo Shawn Mendes James Corden Songs music
Related news
News | 31 Aug 2021

Kanye West's new ‘Donda’ Album lyrics is about ex Kim Kardashian

MUMBAI: While Kanye West and soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian may no longer be a couple, it appears their breakup did inspire parts of new album.

read more
News | 31 Aug 2021

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's are inseparable; see romantic pictures in Italy

MUMBAI: When in Rome, do as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker do.

read more
News | 31 Aug 2021

Cheryl's elder brother lives in a tent, broke

MUMBAI: Singer Cheryl's elder brother Andrew Tweedy is living in a tough situation without any financial support. He is reportedly living in a tent in Northern England. According to The Sun Magazine, Andrew is living in a make-shift tent, surrounded by empty beer cans and trash.

read more
News | 31 Aug 2021

Katie Price says she nearly drowned after panic attack

MUMBAI: Former glamour model and singer Katie Price shared that she nearly drowned after suffering a panic attack when her whole body went "paralysed".

read more
News | 31 Aug 2021

Halsey tags pregnancy scary due to losing baby nightmares

MUMBAI: Singer Halsey's terrible pregnant nightmares helped inspire their dark new album 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power'. The non-binary singer welcomed their first child named Ender, with writer Alev Aydin last month after suffering three miscarriages, reports aceshowbiz.com.

read more

RnM Biz

News
How regional Indian language music grew rapidly?

MUMBAI: According to a portal, for a streaming service to make it in India, it needs to look beyoread more

News
Branded Partnered with YouTube and Believe to launch Music Matters Academy

MUMBAI: YouTube and Believe Digital partnered with Branded to launch the Music Matters Academy, aread more

News
IPRS celebrates its iconic 52 years' journey

MUMBAI: Commemorating 52nd anniversary, India’s only Copyright Society representing the authors, read more

News
Danish music streaming app Moodagent is enrolling Indian artists

MUMBAI: Music streaming app Moodagent which is based in Denmark is focussed on ramping up onboardread more

News
'Tomorrowland' festival launches new label 'Tomorrowland Music'

MUMBAI: Leading global festival brand 'Tomorrowland' has announced its new label 'Tomorrowland Muread more

top# 5 articles

1
Jennifer Lopez walks like a Goddess in Dolce & Gabbana fashion show

MUMBAI: Jennifer Lopez is here for another fashion moment! The "On the floor" singer, attended the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice, Italy...read more

2
"MOSH" Into the Weekend with NGHTMRE & Smokepurpp and more

NGHTMRE & Smokepurpp - MOSH NGHTMRE returns to Ultra with yet another banger. Continuously breaking barriers and shattering expectations,...read more

3
Camila Cabello says Shawn Mendes talks in his sleep

MUMBAI: Singer Camila Cabello has revealed that her singer beau Shawn Mendes has a habit of talking in his sleep and that would "scare" the 'Havana'...read more

4
Kanye West's new ‘Donda’ Album lyrics is about ex Kim Kardashian

MUMBAI: While Kanye West and soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian may no longer be a couple, it appears their breakup did inspire parts of new album. read more

5
Kazakh electronic star Imanbek rallies side-by-side enigmatic androgynous, tock-tinged genius LP on new single 'Fighter'

MUMBAI: This year, one brought the first-ever Grammy to Kazakhstan with his 'Roses' remix, streamed over a billion times and went multi-platinum...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games