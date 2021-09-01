BTS ARMY gears up to celebrate the birthday's of JUNGKOOK, NAMJOON and JIMIN WITH A unique fundraiser in support of NGO HABITAT for Humanity India

MUMBAI: The BTS ARMY (Adorable Representative MC for Youth), the Indian fanbase of Grammy nominated worldwide sensation and K-pop group BTS, has started a fundraising drive titled ‘Project Mi Casa’ in support of NGO Habitat for Humanity India.

Named after one of BTS’ hit songs ‘Home’, Project Mi Casa fundraiser is being held on the occasion of the birthdays of three members of BTS - Jeon Jungkook who celebrates his birthday is on 1st September, Kim Namjoon born on 12th September and Park Jimin born on 13th October. It is being held by one of the biggest ARMY fanbases called Bangtan India.

The fundraiser which began on 24th August will continue till 10th October 2021 and aims to mobilise resources towards Habitat for Humanity India’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Response program through which the housing non-profit builds disaster resilient homes and provides immediate relief to low-income families affected by natural disasters.

The fundraising drive has also been highlighted on the Twitter account of One In An ARMY https://www.oneinanarmy.org/, a fan collective of global volunteers driven by their shared interest in global pop superstars BTS. Their core interest lies in utilizing collective power to drive wellbeing of global citizenry, engage with global non-profit organizations to empower marginalized populations and harness their synergies to provide micro-donations over a one-month period.

A fundraiser is also being held by the Seokjin India fanbase, on the occasion of Kim Seokjin’s upcoming birthday on 4th December. This fundraiser is in support of Habitat India’s Stay at School campaign to build better sanitation and hygiene awareness in schools across the country, enabling girls to continue their education.

“Cementing a worldwide reputation as a socially conscious pop group, BTS has inspired global youth to contribute towards creating a more equitable and inclusive society. The fundraising drive by the Indian ARMY will help us expand our outreach towards vulnerable disaster-affected families, providing long-term shelter based solutions through our core strength in housing,” stated Dr. Rajan Samuel, Managing Director, Habitat for Humanity India.

“Every year we take up various social causes for the birthdays of the BTS members. All of us have really had the time to slow down, look around us and absorb and observe the impact of disasters on vulnerable families. Hence, we decided to support Habitat for Humanity India, to celebrate the birthdays of BTS members Jungkook, Namjoon, and Jimin. We hope that our humble contribution helps Habitat better the lives of those affected by disasters,” says the Bangtan India team.

You can click here to support this unique birthday fundraising campaign: https://fundraisers.giveindia.org/fundraisers/project-mi-casa-bangtanind...

Habitat for Humanity India has served over 10 lakh families since 1983 with our expertise in housing and housing eco-system, building more than 5.2 lakh decent homes across the country.