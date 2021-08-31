For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  31 Aug 2021

tmdistant links up with vi0let on dark futuristic R&B track 'nothing new'

MUMBAI: After gaining traction for his previous single 'break', featuring on Spotify editorial playlists like Fresh Finds and Fresh Finds: Pop. tmdistant showcases his versatility on new single 'nothing new'— a dark futuristic R&B track with elements of dark pop featuring German-Irish pop/R&B artist vi0let. Built over a captivating electronic-centered production by Abare, and laced with earworm melodies throughout, the song explores a roller-coaster relationship between two toxic individuals.

“This song is about two individuals who are constantly toxic towards each other, they know that they aren't good together but they are both stubborn. I wrote from the perspective of the man in the relationship who is fed up with the situation he is in with the beautiful woman. In this day and age toxicity has become normalised and it shouldn't be, so I showed an example of this in the song” - tmdistant

About tmdistant:

Based in Essex, UK, 18 year-old singer, songwriter and rapper tmdistant made his solo debut last year with the dark afro trap-infused banger 'In the Dark', which put his name on the map within the underground scene. However, due to the global pandemic, the single which was perfect for clubs and outdoor parties didn’t get the attention it deserved. After putting much of his energy into his duo Tm & Remy’s debut EP towards the end of 2020, he started developing his own unique sound - a combination of anti-pop and cloud rap with elements of indie and electronic music.

