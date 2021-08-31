"MOSH" Into the Weekend with NGHTMRE & Smokepurpp and more

NGHTMRE & Smokepurpp - MOSH NGHTMRE returns to Ultra with yet another banger. Continuously breaking barriers and shattering expectations, NGHTMRE has teamed up with rapper Smokepurpp on “MOSH.” Paired with terrorizing 808s and menacing rap flows, this brutal hip-hop cut is out today via Ultra Music.

Seamlessly meshing NGHTMRE’s evident production ability with Smokepurpp’s hard-hitting lyricism, “MOSH” is a massive addition to both artists’ discographies. Projecting NGHTMRE into the upper echelons of hip-hop production, it will be impossible to ignore the artist’s versatility with his newest release. Refusing to be pigeonholed into genre limitations, NGHTMRE and Smokepurpp continue to flex their versatile artistic prowess with this iconic collaboration. This is one banger you won't want to miss out on!

Listen to "MOSH"

Gioli & Assia - How Many Lies

Italian DJ duo Giolì & Assia continue their impeccable run of releases with spectacular new single "How Many Lies," out now via Ultra Music. Harnessing their trademark sound, "How Many Lies" kicks off with a hypnotic beat and dreamy vocals, blended with mysterious underground frequencies and signature Mediterranean inspired sounds for a deeper, darker progressive house production. As the world opens up once more, Giolì & Assia have made a sensational return to the club circuit, playing a host of headline gigs and festival appearances to crowds across Europe this summer. Gaining global recognition for their jaw-dropping locations and epic live shows across the Italian landscape, Giolì & Assia have now introduced the first ever #DiesisLive Club Edition, filmed at Cavo Paradiso, Mykonos.

Taking to the decks at the world-famous clifftop club last month, it’s no wonder the girls chose the stunning Greek utopia as the perfect setting for the next chapter of their phenomenal #DiesisLive project.

Listen to "How Many Lies"

SAYMYNAME - INSANE

SAYMYNAME returns with "INSANE," out today via Ultra Records. Erupting with vibrant energy, "INSANE" is a sizzling fusion of big room and electro. Driving basslines meet exuberant synths and uplifting melodies in this buoyant aural offering that is delectably reminiscent of sounds popularized in the early 2010s. SAYMYNAME continues to reach new heights with this euphoric exhibition. "INSANE" is an impressive juxtaposition of SAYMYNAME’s trademark sound and will undoubtedly lure listeners with its electrifying essence. This stellar track is part of SAYMYNAME's forthcoming EP 'DYNASTY.' SAYMYNAME returns to the Ultra imprint to continue to show off his multifaceted sonic artillery ahead of his Mayhem Tour.

Listen to "INSANE"

YehMe2 (ft. 10k.Caash) - Walkin

Chicago-based producer YehMe2 teams up with Memphis-based rapper 10k.Caash for new single "Walkin," out today via Ultra Records. This trap track features deep synths, fast-paced drums, and high energy rap vocals. On the hard hitting track, the Chicago mainstay showcases his robust and nuanced approach to beat-making as a result of years in the game as one of hip hop and electronic music’s most sought after producers. YehMe2’s expertly layered production builds the foundation for fast-rising Memphis rapper and 10k.Caash to deliver a memorable hook and verse. Watch for more to come soon.

Listen to "Walkin"

Emilia Ali, "Girls Like You" Official Video

Boston-based artist Emilia Ali released her first Ultra EP, 'Girls Like You,' on July 23rd. This week, Emilia Ali released the official music video for the EP’s title track “Girls Like You.” This specific audiovisual treatment reflect's the track's moody alt-pop anthem vibe that represents the internalized misogyny and self-sabotage to which Emilia unknowingly subjected herself during her upbringing. The video opens with a shot of a burning cigarette onto an ashtray, before landing on Emilia against the backdrop of a vintage living. Clad in pearls, pinned up hair, and an elegant dress, the video exudes vintage energy, before overlapping with images of Emilia in modern clothes. The music video perfectly captures the talent, energy, and sheer determination of this amazing artist and harnesses her incredible talent to deliver a stunning music video.

Watch the "Girls Like You" Official Video

Bobby Harvey & Kate Wild - Only You

Bobby Harvey is here with his debut Ultra release, "Only You," made in collaboration with Kate Wild. Establishing himself as a producer and DJ to watch on the UK’s house and techno soundscape, Bobby Harvey has been laying down the groundwork for a long lasting career in the notoriously cut throat industry of electronic music. The single embodies the house-led grooves of the American beat-maker’s signature sound, juxtaposed with heart-stirring acoustic vocals. The rhythm of the song is steady and catchy, with stand-out background disco vocals thrown out here and there. With a sense of urgency coming through in this track, it would make sense to get to it and give it a listen! DJing since the the age of 16, the London based artist grew up on a diet of garage, hip-up and DnB before broadening his repertoire into the dubbier sounds of house and techno. "Only You" is the kind of joy-inducing house cut that’s destined to soundtrack countless post-lockdown freedom parties.

Listen to "Only You"

The Nights - Kill For Me

The Nights are quickly becoming one of Australia’s most sought-after musical exports. Joining the ranks of their contemporaries like Willaris K., Rufus Du Sol, Motez, Cassian and more, this fast-rising trio has become a name to watch in the Australia dance scene and beyond. Today, they return with their second single, "Kill for Me," off their forthcoming EP later this year.

Bass-driven and full of energy, "Kill for Me," is a dance floor heater wrought with intensity. Leaning towards the darker side of house music, the record waxes and wanes between loaded synths backed by heavy drums and angelic strings and luscious vocal chops. Perfect for peak-hours at the club.

Listen to "Kill For Me"

Luca Schreiner X Johnny Chicago - It's All Gonna Be Good (Junge Junge Edit)

With over 117 million streams to his name and crafting magic on solo releases with Ultra and remixes for some of the world’s best-known pop artists including One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson, Kelly Clarkson, Alessia Cara and Clean Bandit, German renegade Luca Schreiner continues on in delivering a sterling original output to "It's All Gonna be Good (Junge Junge Edit)" in collaboration with Johnny Chicago for Summer 2021. Following the release of his latest single, "I'm So Happy"

Schreiner's new track opens with Johnny Chicago's dreamy lyrics, declaring "It's All Gonna Be Good" a sentiment felt throughout the course of the track's duration. Breathing joy, calm, and effortless talent, this track will cool you down and make you want to connect with your loved ones!