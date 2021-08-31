Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Host Amitabh Bachchan surprises 'first crorepati' Himani Bundela; makes her speak to her favourite singer Jubin Nautiyal

MUMBAI: Telecasted yesterday, Janmashtami special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 started with Himani Bundela - a visually impaired young teacher from Agra being on hot seat. During her conversation with host Amitabh Bachchan she mentioned about her liking for music and her favourite singer is Jubin Nautiyal. The singer is currently winning million of hearts worldwide with his voice in songs like 'Tuje Kitna', 'Bewafa Tera Masoom Chehra', 'Lut Gaye', and many more.

Mr Bachchan then surprised Himani by making a call to her favourite singer Jubin Nautiyal. She couldn't believe that her dream came true and was over the moon after talking to Jubin. The singer sings his song 'Humnava Mere' for her and Himani also croons with him. She even promised to meet him soon and says that she will gift something really big to Mr Bachchan for making the call happen.