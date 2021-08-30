For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  30 Aug 2021 17:13

Singer Raj Pandit along with Jonita Gandhi bring the perfect romantic anthem Gallaan Teriyaan for long-distance lovers

MUMBAI: Singer Raj Pandit, who was earlier in the headlines for his single Vibe is back with yet another interesting single Gallaan Teriyaan along with popular singer Jonita Gandhi. It is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Salim-Sulaiman. The song is streaming on Merchant Records.

In the music video, Raj and Jonita are seen doing long-distance conversations through the phone that makes it a perfect romantic anthem for the lovers who are in long distance relationships.

Elated singer Raj Pandit says, “Honestly, this is a dream team for me! I’ve had the fortune of singing for the lethal musical combination of Salim - Sulaiman & Amitabh Bhattacharya a few times now, including my very first film song. And to finally collaborate with Jonita on a track after knowing and working with her for so many years, was the icing on the cake! She has been a very dear friend and someone I look upto as an artist too. It was an incredible experience and we hope to do a lot more music together in the future.”

Composer Salim Merchant says, “Gallaan Teriyaan is a beautiful ballad with an R&B vibe. It’s a duet, where I wanted both the voices to blend together with a bit of an Indian touch. Raj and Jonita are a perfect combo, who understand the genre & have a great relationship, both personally and musically. I’m very fond of both of them as people and singers. They were just awesome. Also, It had been a while since Amitabh wrote for us and Gallaan Teriyaan was a perfect reunion.”

Singer Jonita Gandhi shares, “Raj and I have known each other for a very long time now, through Salim & Sulaiman. We’ve even performed a lot together and have always had an awesome vibe, whether it’s in the studio or on stage. So I’m really excited about this beautiful collaboration because it showcases something that we’re both good at, which is the funky style of music but also has the Indian nuances of singing. I’m so glad that Salim & Sulaiman brought this incredible team together for Gallaan Teriyaan.”

Singer Raj Pandit Jonita Gandhi Gallaan Teriyaan
All you need to know about Universal music revenue growth to Olivia Rodrigo giving lyrics credit

MUMBAI: The giants of the modern music industry don’t tend to respond to plagiarism with Hicks-liread more

News
See how the major music companies will generate more than $20BN soon

MUMBAI: The record industry has had a roller coaster in the last years.read more

News
Afghanistan: Taliban shuts music and radio channels; prohibits female voices on TV

MUMBAI: Taliban's new decree has come out in Afghanistan.read more

News
Chingari tie-ups with TPZ Records for Music Licensing

MUMBAI: TPZ records, a music label vertical by Talentpromoterz, has partnered with Chingari to prread more

News
BIG FM and Gulf Oil join hands once again for Suraksha Bandhan Season 3, marking the festivities off Raksha Bandhan in a unique way!

MUMBAI: The festival of Raksha Bandhan a special place in the hearts of all Indians.read more

