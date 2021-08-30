Nactua exudes late-night grooves in 'Don't Mess'

MUMBAI: Moscow-born, Miami-based producer Nactua returns to PinksStar Records with a groovy dancefloor weapon, ‘Don’t Mess’ – out now on the Swiss imprint.

Stream/purchase: Nactua ‘Don’t Mess’

Setting the tone with groove-inducing percussion, intertwined with a spoken vocal, Nactua creates a late-night energy with a rolling bassline and playful samples. The perfect cut to keep the dancefloor moving, Natua demonstrates her innate ability to create funk-driven cuts time and time again.

Moving to Miami from Moscow, Nactua began to DJ and produce in 2018. Rapidly gaining a reputation for her slick selection of beats and eccentric DJ sets, Nactua’s ability to read the crowd has positioned her as one of the scene’s fastest rising talents. Following her debut record with Swiss imprint Enormous Tunes, Nactua continues to impress with a string of releases including her collaborations with Antonio Giacca ‘One Man Down’ and ‘All The Things’ and ‘Isolate’ on PinkStar Black. Keeping the momentum high with her new original, Nactua’s ‘Don’t Mess’ is just a taste of what is yet to come from this rising star.