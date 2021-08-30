For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  30 Aug 2021 17:48 |  By RnMTeam

Nactua exudes late-night grooves in 'Don't Mess'

MUMBAI: Moscow-born, Miami-based producer Nactua returns to PinksStar Records with a groovy dancefloor weapon, ‘Don’t Mess’ – out now on the Swiss imprint.

Stream/purchase: Nactua ‘Don’t Mess’

Setting the tone with groove-inducing percussion, intertwined with a spoken vocal, Nactua creates a late-night energy with a rolling bassline and playful samples. The perfect cut to keep the dancefloor moving, Natua demonstrates her innate ability to create funk-driven cuts time and time again.

Moving to Miami from Moscow, Nactua began to DJ and produce in 2018. Rapidly gaining a reputation for her slick selection of beats and eccentric DJ sets, Nactua’s ability to read the crowd has positioned her as one of the scene’s fastest rising talents. Following her debut record with Swiss imprint Enormous Tunes, Nactua continues to impress with a string of releases including her collaborations with Antonio Giacca ‘One Man Down’ and ‘All The Things’ and ‘Isolate’ on PinkStar Black. Keeping the momentum high with her new original, Nactua’s ‘Don’t Mess’ is just a taste of what is yet to come from this rising star.

Tags
Nactua Don't Mess music
Related news
News | 30 Aug 2021

GRAMMY-winning R&B artist evrYwhr releases new single "TIE DYE"

MUMBAI: The Grammy award winning-Michigan native evrYwhr, planted a memorable seed when he released the affirmation-driven single “Positive Vibes” earlier this year.

read more
News | 30 Aug 2021

H33RA turns up the temperature on his new single 'Isabella'

MUMBAI: H33RA. You may not be familiar with the name, however, the elusive singer-songwriter/producer has quite the resumé and has already worked with heavy hitters such as 'Power' star Rotimi and hit-songwriter MNEK before so much as a first release.

read more
News | 30 Aug 2021

Alex Breitling returns to purified records with 'Lilie' EP

MUMBAI: German melodic producer Alex Breitling has become synonymous with sunshine-infused house music that helps to lift spirits with its light hearted nature.

read more
News | 30 Aug 2021

New Single “Broken” out on Friday, September 10

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based duo Cryosis releases their fifth dance-pop single ‘Broken’ on New York City-based dance label Brooklyn Fire Records.

read more
News | 28 Aug 2021

Olivia Rodrigo says proud to be an Asian artist

MUMBAI: Filipino-American pop star Olivia Rodrigo is overwhelmed by the messages she receives from fans thanking her for representing the Asian community.

read more

RnM Biz

News
All you need to know about Universal music revenue growth to Olivia Rodrigo giving lyrics credit

MUMBAI: The giants of the modern music industry don’t tend to respond to plagiarism with Hicks-liread more

News
See how the major music companies will generate more than $20BN soon

MUMBAI: The record industry has had a roller coaster in the last years.read more

News
Afghanistan: Taliban shuts music and radio channels; prohibits female voices on TV

MUMBAI: Taliban's new decree has come out in Afghanistan.read more

News
Chingari tie-ups with TPZ Records for Music Licensing

MUMBAI: TPZ records, a music label vertical by Talentpromoterz, has partnered with Chingari to prread more

News
BIG FM and Gulf Oil join hands once again for Suraksha Bandhan Season 3, marking the festivities off Raksha Bandhan in a unique way!

MUMBAI: The festival of Raksha Bandhan a special place in the hearts of all Indians.read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Korky Buchek return with House Heater, 'Katt Williams'

MUMBAI: Australian duo Korky Buchek are back with their second single of the year, ‘Katt Williams.’ The funky house track is built around audio of...read more

2
H33RA turns up the temperature on his new single 'Isabella'

MUMBAI: H33RA. You may not be familiar with the name, however, the elusive singer-songwriter/producer has quite the resumé and has already worked...read more

3
GRAMMY-winning R&B artist evrYwhr releases new single "TIE DYE"

MUMBAI: The Grammy award winning-Michigan native evrYwhr, planted a memorable seed when he released the affirmation-driven single “Positive Vibes”...read more

4
5 Innovative Ways to Use Technologies in E-commerce

Technological changes and trends cover all areas of our life and, of course, even affect e-commerce. Technology offers many new possibilities for...read more

5
New Single “Broken” out on Friday, September 10

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based duo Cryosis releases their fifth dance-pop single ‘Broken’ on New York City-based dance label Brooklyn Fire Records. Their...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games