H33RA turns up the temperature on his new single 'Isabella'

MUMBAI: H33RA. You may not be familiar with the name, however, the elusive singer-songwriter/producer has quite the resumé and has already worked with heavy hitters such as 'Power' star Rotimi and hit-songwriter MNEK before so much as a first release. Boasting a certain vocal prowess, co-signed by none other than songstress Kehlani herself, the UK native returns with 'Isabella' - following the release of critically-acclaimed sophomore EP: 'Virgo II'.
Summer is well and truly in full force as R&B crooner H33RA turns up the temperature. Accomplished and slick in production, comprising of a Reggaeton drum pattern and a swinging bass groove, 'Isabella' really does make for the hottest of pursuits.
A song that was originally cut by Billboard chart-topping UK legend Jay Sean, H33RA takes matters into his own hands in search of a distant lover overseas, flexing his linguistic muscle via a radio-ready hook in the process. With nuances likened to the sound of Reggaeton, Latin-laced 2000s R&B, and artists such as Bad Bunny and Maluma, you’ll feel like you already know and love this latest offering from the multi-faceted talent - produced and written by the man himself.
Fans of The Weeknd, ZAYN & Bryson Tiller should be excited as the future is bright for new kid H33RA - an undeniable superstar in waiting.
