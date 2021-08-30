GRAMMY-winning R&B artist evrYwhr releases new single "TIE DYE"

MUMBAI: The Grammy award winning-Michigan native evrYwhr, planted a memorable seed when he released the affirmation-driven single “Positive Vibes” earlier this year. Pulling similar themes of positivity and freedom, evrYwhr is back with his latest single ‘Tie Dye’, produced by Blair Taylor (2 Chainz, G-Eazy). Watch the lyric video HERE.
‘Tie Dye’ is a polished record made of loose, richly textured melodies with airy flute accents that weaves colorful sounds undergirded with a trap-like cadence. The song brings evrYwhr’s eclectic blend of r&b and pop and carries thematic weight which encourages listeners to just BE - free flowing like the colors of Tie Dye pattern.
“In every song I write, I try to keep it real, keep it positive, keep it light,” said evrYwhr, whose love for all things music began at age 5. “I’ve loved the Motown sound my entire life and continue to draw on my roots, even as I work on new songs and ideas.”
Further showcasing his passion for world cultures, evrYwhr also released the first episode of his new Transit Pictures produced show, “Destination evrYwhr”, which premieres exclusively on KevOnStage Studios. The show showcases his travels to Cambodia where he connects with people and their experiences through the medium of music.
Look for ‘Tie Dye’ as part of evrYwhr’s awaited debut album set to be released in the summer of 2022 under label Saint & Citizen music.
MUMBAI: The giants of the modern music industry don’t tend to respond to plagiarism with Hicks-liread more
MUMBAI: The record industry has had a roller coaster in the last years.read more
MUMBAI: Taliban's new decree has come out in Afghanistan.read more
MUMBAI: TPZ records, a music label vertical by Talentpromoterz, has partnered with Chingari to prread more
MUMBAI: The festival of Raksha Bandhan a special place in the hearts of all Indians.read more
Technological changes and trends cover all areas of our life and, of course, even affect e-commerce. Technology offers many new possibilities for...read more
MUMBAI: Mumbai-based duo Cryosis releases their fifth dance-pop single ‘Broken’ on New York City-based dance label Brooklyn Fire Records. Their...read more
MUMBAI: This year, one brought the first-ever Grammy to Kazakhstan with his 'Roses' remix, streamed over a billion times and went multi-platinum...read more
MUMBAI: Australian duo Korky Buchek are back with their second single of the year, ‘Katt Williams.’ The funky house track is built around audio of...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Raj Pandit, who was earlier in the headlines for his single Vibe is back with yet another interesting single Gallaan Teriyaan along...read more