Vaibhav Ghuge: Shilpa Shetty Ma'am was awed by my performance in the song "Lagi Padi"

MUMBAI: One of India's most talented dance choreographers Vaibhav Ghuge has stunned the world with his choreography skills and perfect dance moves. Vaibhav Ghuge had kickstarted his career from Dance India Dance in 2011. Then he went on to train many budding dancers from Super Dancer and he sculpted many dancer's careers and guided them through his art and craft. Vaibhav Ghuge was also a part of Nach Baliye and amazed everyone with his skills.

On sharing the overwhelming response that Vaibhav Ghuge received especially from Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Geeta Maa, and Anurag Basu on his song 'Lagi Padi' the dancer excitedly said, "The song is getting good responses from all my friends and especially from Shilpa Ma'am, Geeta Maa and Anurag Basu. They all told me that, "Vaibhav, you look like a superstar and a hero in the song. You performed in the song like you were made for it. Nobody else would have justified the song better than you". Whenever we do something, it gets a positive and a negative response, but, fortunately, my song has received positive responses since its release and I pray that they keep coming even in the future. People are loving the melody, the catchy music of the song, my dance moves, and Imran Bhai's choreography in the song that stole audiences' hearts. All my colleagues, industry friends, dancer friends, and choreographers loved the song. They encouraged me to release more such songs and said, "we always, always love to watch you dance".

Vaibhav Ghuge has garnered a colossal amount of fan following over the years due to his dedication to his art. The song has been launched by Sunshine Music on their YouTube channel and the song currently stands at 473K and growing. Sunshine Music has previously released hit songs like, 'Kya Tera Roothna Zaruri Hai', 'Mein Jawa Kithe' 'Khwabon Khayalon Mei', and many more which are loved by one and all.