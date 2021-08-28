For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  28 Aug 2021 17:51

'Tomorrowland' festival launches new label 'Tomorrowland Music'

MUMBAI: Leading global festival brand 'Tomorrowland' has announced its new label 'Tomorrowland Music'.

The first release under the new label will be from 'Never Sleeps', a new project from Afrojack featuring Chico Rose, with the track 'You Got The Love' available on all platforms worldwide on Friday.

'Tomorrowland' made the announcement on its Instagram page, "Launching TODAY: @tomorrowland_music, a dedicated music division within Tomorrowland. Collaborating closely with both artistes and labels, supporting them in all their recording and release activities. Prepare for a first, massive release tomorrow."

On the new label Instagram page 'Tomorrowland Music', the post stated, "The first release on Tomorrowland Music: @neversleepsmusic (feat. @afrojack & @chicorose) - You Got The Love. The Dutch powerhouse and Tomorrowland veteran has joined forces with rising star Chico Rose to release their uplifting banger 'You Got The Love'. The feel-good track also marks the kick-off of Afrojack's new brainchild 'Never Sleeps' – a new concept through which Afrojack aims to bring likeminded and passionate people together by hosting parties and releasing music with zest."

Tomorrowland and Universal Music Germany, a division of Universal Music Group (UMG), announced an exclusive global partnership that will see future Tomorrowland releases and artistes from their newly established label, distributed worldwide through a unique label network within UMG.

The label will partner with Virgin Records Germany, with global distribution through Virgin Music Label & Artist Services to ensure that Tomorrowland has access to market leading resources and expert label teams worldwide to further reach and grow their global audience.

One of the world's biggest music festivals, 'Tomorrowland' has been held annually in Boom, Belgium since 2005. Over two weekends, more than 400,000 people from 200 countries visit the festival, which sells out in minutes each year.

Whilst the global pandemic has meant that the 'Tomorrowland' festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021, the brand has continued to expand its global reach and influence, alongside a series of digital festivals and events that brought music into homes during the global lockdown.

In making the announcement, Michiel Beers, CEO and founder of Tomorrowland said in a press release, "Creativity is something that can't be stopped @Tomorrowland. I'm very proud of how resilient our team was to find new ways of bringing Tomorrowland into the reality of the last period. We have taken the extra time to focus on projects that were on our list for a long time and one of them was definitely launching our own Tomorrowland Music label."

(Source: IANS)

Tomorrowland Tomorrowland Music Never Sleeps Afrojack Chico Rose You Got The Love
