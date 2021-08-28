For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  28 Aug 2021 17:59 |  By RnMTeam

SRK, Deepika Padukone to shoot song in Spain for 'Pathan'

MUMBAI: Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will be shooting a song in Spain for the upcoming film "Pathan", directed by Siddharth Anand.

Shah Rukh and Deepika will not only shoot crucial parts of their film in Spain but will also shoot a massively mounted song there.

A source said: "No Bollywood film has ever shot song sequences in these places. Sid Anand will shoot a spectacle of a song in Spain and things are totally under wraps to control all possible leaks. The intent is to create a song that is visually so grand that it is an instant hit.

"All necessary permissions are being worked on for a smooth shooting experience in Spain."

The source shared that 'Pathan' is "turning out to be an insanely awaited visual extravaganza".

Added the source: "Sid Anand and Aditya Chopra want to redefine Indian cinema on the world map and every attempt is being made to achieve this goal."

"Pathan" also stars John Abraham.

Other details about the movie are still under wraps.

(Source: IANS)

Shah Rukh Khan Deepika Padukone Siddharth Anand Pathan
