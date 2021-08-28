For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  28 Aug 2021 11:54 |  By RnMTeam

Selena Gomez, Camilo team up for pop track '999'

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez and Camilo have teamed up for pop track '999' which released on Friday.

The new spanish song is produced by Edgar Barrera and has been penned by Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo.

Mexican-American artist Selena's rhythmic pop song marks the first collaboration with Camilo. The track, which drops alongside a music video directed by Sophie Muller, finds the two artistes trading verses about true love over a sparse drumbeat. "I don't want to go slow. I know you think of me ... If you want to go at 1,000, I'm at 999," they sing.

Though it seems Selena, 29, has been focused on her acting career, the 'Only Murders in the Building' actress rocks a bunch of different hairstyles and plays in a field with flowers in the music video of '999'.

"Working with Selena Gomez is a huge honour. From the beginning, '999' was written with the sound of her voice in mind and would not exist if it were not created dreaming of this collaboration," Camilo added.

"I'm so excited about the opportunity it represents for me and my career, a song as precious as this, with an artiste whom I respect and have followed for so long. I couldn't believe it because just two or three years ago they asked me in an interview with whom I dreamed of making a song and my answer was, 'with Selena Gomez' and now it's a reality," he said, according to Billboard.com.

(Source: IANS)

Selena Gomez Camilo 999
