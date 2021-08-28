For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  28 Aug 2021

Olivia Rodrigo says proud to be an Asian artist

MUMBAI: Filipino-American pop star Olivia Rodrigo is overwhelmed by the messages she receives from fans thanking her for representing the Asian community.

"I sometimes get DMs from little girls being like, 'I've never seen someone who looked like me in your position.' And I'm literally going to cry. Like just thinking about it. I feel like I grew up never seeing that. Also it was always like, 'Pop star,' that's a white girl," Rodrigo said in an interview conducted by 'Saturday Night Live' star Bowen Yang for V Magazine.

The 'Drivers License' singer was praised by Bowen who told Rodrigo was "radical by just existing as a musician", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "I think you are kind of doing something very radical by just existing as a musician and the way that you are as this Asian artist. I don't know if that ever factors into the way that you approach your career. Because if I think about that too much myself, I get overwhelmed.

"And so I only open that drawer every now and then. How often do you open the drawer?"

Rodrigo then added: "I think we share a lot in that sort of space, and that's incredible to think about."

(Source: IANS)

Olivia Rodrigo
