IPRS celebrates Janmashtami with musical maestro, BhajanSamraat Anup Jalota ji

MUMBAI: Celebrating Janmashtami, India’s only Copyright Society, The Indian Performing Right Society Limited is excited to announce its upcoming episode of the KnowYourMusic series. Titled 'The Sublime World of Devotional Music' with Bhajan Samraat Anup Jalota ji and ace lyricist and author Mayur Puri will release on IPRS's Youtube channel on 30th August 2021. The programme will be a journey into the enchanting world of Devotional Music, manifesting its multiple forms and renditions.

Is it not wonderful to know more about the genre, its legacy, and the future? Join us to hear the incredible Anup Jalota ji narrate the story behind the music. This unique initiative is part of IPRS’s ongoing campaign, #KNOWYOURMUSIC which was launched earlier this year on World Music Day to introduce the audience and the music enthusiast to the different genres of Indian Music and create a more engaged audience.

Backgrounder: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. is India’s only Copyright Society registered under the Copyright Act, 1957, and counts more than 7000 of India’s best-known authors, composers, and music publishers as its members. The IPRS is authorized under the Copyright Act, 1957 to carry on the business of granting and issuing licenses in respect of musical works and literary works associated with musical works assigned to it by its members as well as collect and distribute the royalties to its members including the authors’ statutory royalties, for the exploitation of these works either by way of live performances and/or recorded music through any medium except when exhibited as a part of a cinematograph film shown in a cinema hall.