A wallflowers anthem, Evergreen's new single 'Lone Planet' is the soundtrack to a house party in slow-motion

MUMBAI: Popping synths and a boppin bassline giving way to the irresistible harmonies of Evergreen’s Michael Liot and Fabienne Débarre, 'Lone Planet' is their new single out August 26th on 0800-MOSHI-MOSHI
“We wrote this song with sad robots in mind, and somehow it ended up sounding like an 80s synthpop jam.” Michael Liot explains, “It conjures up a party scene: as you try to blend into the background, you hear a voice coming from inside your chest. As you open it up, you find a tiny person on a tiny planet circling around inside you, asking you to join them. It’s about that feeling of utter loneliness that you keep hidden beneath the social mask.”
'Lone Planet' is the new single from Evergreen’s forthcoming 'Sign In' EP, out on 15th October. Since forming Evergreen while studying literature in Paris, Michael Liot and Fabienne Débarre have refined their bittersweet blend of groove-laden synth-pop for more than a decade now. And on this latest release, they arrive at a languid, cheeky and undeniably danceable blend of hip-hop, 90s Parisian electronica, R&B, global funk that is the bands unique brand of globalist Anglo-French pop music.
