News |  27 Aug 2021 14:34 |  By RnMTeam

Siddharth Nigam, Rits Badiani's song 'Dard Tere' is a ballad of love & pain

MUMBAI: After the resounding success of ‘Hone Laga Tumse Pyaar,' actor Siddharth Nigam hits the music charts again with his new song titled ‘Dard Tere’. In this musical treat, Nigam will be seen sharing the screen with Bollywood beauty Rits Badiani The actress looks stunning in each frame and she is seen romancing actor Siddharth Nigam.

Expressing his happiness actor Siddharth Nigam shares, "When I first heard the song, I was mesmerized. I believed in the audio as much as I did in the video. I'm glad to be a part of this successful venture. Likewise, I am sure that this song will win more hearts."

Talking about the song, Rits Badiani said “I was bowled over by the simplicity of this song and Its composition, words and the message it conveys. I wanted to be a part of this instantly."

The song has been vocalized by Ishaan Khan and Shambhavi Thakur, directed by Nadeem Akhtar, Nitin FCP, and written by Rashmi Virag. It is also composed by Uddipan Sharma and the music video is produced under the label of BLive Music, Varsha Kukreja and Jeetesh Rakheja. The track has been created by Mahesh Kukreja and presented by BLive Music, Sanjay Kukreja and Remo D'Souza.

'Dard Tere' track is available on BLive Music YouTube channel and various platforms.

Siddharth Nigam Rits Badiani Dard Tere music
