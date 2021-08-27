For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  27 Aug 2021

Listen to Selena Gomez and Camilo's romantic pop song '999'

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez is back with another new Spanish song.

The talented singer-actress teamed up with Camilo for the breezy song "999." The song and its accompanying music video were released on Thursday, which features Gomez rocking a slew of colored wigs and ensembles while roaming natural settings.

Produced by Edgar Barrera and written by Camilo. "999" is a rhythmic pop song that is a ballad at its core that marks the first collaboration between the Mexican-American artist and the Colombian singer/songwriter.

Selena Gomez Camilo 999 music
