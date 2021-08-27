Hussain Ajani releases "Tanha" sung by Zaryab Sultan

MUMBAI: This also marks the debut of Hussain Ajani in the animation videos song release, Hussain says "Due to restrictions due to covid -19 we had to introspect and find a way to make a music video, but I take every problem like a challenge and this gave us an opportunity to try our hands at this, the team has really done a wonderful job at this and has made everyone proud, its made really clean, I am happy as the whole team is elevating the video aspects of the music video as well and not just the music, I think this 360-degree approach is what is required, and about the song, well what should I say, this is a perfect blend of modern music, and melodious lyrics, as well as phenomenal singing, I am really enjoying the love we are getting for our work after every release. You should really check out the love they pour out on social media, I feel a lot blessed to have really amazing people around me"
Our deep sources have found out that Hussain is doing songs with Javed Bashir who has sung hits like O Rangrez and Mera YaarMera Yaar from the movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag starring Farhan Akhtar, Aaj Ibaadat from Bajirao Mastani starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra, Ye Tune Kya Kiya from the movie Once upon a time in Mumbai Dobara starring Akshay Kumar, etc. he has also confirmed another single with the hit coke studio singer Sanam Marvi, these songs will be the part of the rumored seasons of music or will be independent releases from it, or is there any seasons of music happening, stay tuned to find out more till then enjoy Tanha
