For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  27 Aug 2021 19:55 |  By RnMTeam

Hussain Ajani releases "Tanha" sung by Zaryab Sultan

MUMBAI: This also marks the debut of Hussain Ajani in the animation videos song release, Hussain says "Due to restrictions due to covid -19 we had to introspect and find a way to make a music video, but I take every problem like a challenge and this gave us an opportunity to try our hands at this, the team has really done a wonderful job at this and has made everyone proud, its made really clean, I am happy as the whole team is elevating the video aspects of the music video as well and not just the music, I think this 360-degree approach is what is required, and about the song, well what should I say, this is a perfect blend of modern music, and melodious lyrics, as well as phenomenal singing, I am really enjoying the love we are getting for our work after every release. You should really check out the love they pour out on social media, I feel a lot blessed to have really amazing people around me"

Our deep sources have found out that Hussain is doing songs with Javed Bashir who has sung hits like O Rangrez and Mera YaarMera Yaar from the movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag starring Farhan Akhtar, Aaj Ibaadat from Bajirao Mastani starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra, Ye Tune Kya Kiya from the movie Once upon a time in Mumbai Dobara starring Akshay Kumar, etc. he has also confirmed another single with the hit coke studio singer Sanam Marvi, these songs will be the part of the rumored seasons of music or will be independent releases from it, or is there any seasons of music happening, stay tuned to find out more till then enjoy Tanha

Tags
Hussain Ajani Tanha Zaryab Sultan
Related news
News | 10 Feb 2021

Hussain Ajani launches new talent Afshan Fawad in new music video Aangan

MUMBAI: After a super successful 2020 with 6 hit songs under his belt, Dallas Texas, based producer has released his first song of the year 2021 with a new face a supremely talented Afshan Fawad, don't let her charming and beautiful looks fool you because she isn't only a pretty face but a very t

read more
News | 29 Dec 2020

Hussain Ajani releases Takiyan with Coke studio fame Jabar Abbas and Elizabeth Rai

MUMBAI: Hussain Ajani the producer from Dallas, Texas has been on a roll this year with back to back releases.

read more
News | 03 Dec 2020

Hussain Ajani releases his next song Aansoo sung by Raafay Israr

MUMBAI: After multiple successes with songs like Mandiyan by Sherry Khan, Kaise Kahoon by Natasha Baig, Jugni by Jabbar Abbas and Kaheen Dur Chaleen by Nirmal Roy, Hussain Ajani recently released his song Aansoo sung and composed by Raafay Israr.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM and Gulf Oil join hands once again for Suraksha Bandhan Season 3, marking the festivities off Raksha Bandhan in a unique way!

MUMBAI: The festival of Raksha Bandhan a special place in the hearts of all Indians.read more

News
Isolation rules change is too little too late for staff shortages

MUMBAI: Government guidelines for isolation change today allowing people who are double vaccinateread more

News
Indie Music Label on keeping originality alive: MD expresses 'one track at a time'

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more

News
NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme

MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Furtados School of Music introduces Music Production Course 2021

MUMBAI: With an aim to enhance student’s cohesive artistic identity, India’s leading music education school; Furtados School of Music invents first...read more

2
Digital Creator Vishnu Kaushal Launches A Merchandise Brand On His Birthday

On his birthday, 27th August 2021, Vishnu is launching his merchandise brand called PEACH BY VISHNU, and the very first collection is called ‘Feeling...read more

3
BTS releases "BUTTER" remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion

MUMBAI: 21st century pop icons BTS just dropped the brand new remix “Butter '' featuring Megan Thee Stallion.Whilst the original version brimming...read more

4
AREA21 release ''Lovin' Every Minute''

MUMBAI: AREA21 has released their latest song + video ''Lovin' Every Minute'' in a series of releases detailing the alien duo’s adventures here on...read more

5
Afrojack and Chico Rose are the first artists to release on Tomorrowland's brand-new label Tomorrowland Music

MUMBAI: The very first release on Tomorrowland’s brand-new imprint Tomorrowland Music is a fact! The beloved Belgian music festival announced the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games