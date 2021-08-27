For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  27 Aug 2021 15:05

Hariharan to perform live, interact with fans digitally

MUMBAI: Renowned singer Hariharan is all set to perform in a live digital session this week.

The veteran singer will not only be performing live digitally but also engage in an interactive session with his fans during the same. For this, Hariharan has collaborated with TakaTak Manch, an initiative by short video platform MX TakaTak.

Commenting on the collaboration, Hariharan said: "Singing live in front of my fans has always been a fantastic experience. The move from performing on-ground to now performing live on digital platforms has been immersive and delightful. In such uncertain times, I'm thankful to MX TakaTak for hosting such an engaging initiative."

"TakaTak Manch helps us interact and bridge the gap between our fans in the most seamless way. I am looking forward to performing and engaging with my fans during the live session," he further said.

Hariharan's performance will stream live on MX TakaTak on August 27.

(Source: IANS)

Hariharan MX Takatak Best Singer
