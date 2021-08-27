For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  27 Aug 2021 17:16 |  By RnMTeam

Furtados School of Music introduces Music Production Course 2021

MUMBAI: With an aim to enhance student’s cohesive artistic identity, India’s leading music education school; Furtados School of Music invents first of its type Music Production courses. The core focus of the course understanding of music production DAWs, learning about various instruments, learning to be self-sufficient music producers, being able to create tracks from start to finish, and understanding of publishing your music.

The programs within the course include music, understanding streaming services and being self-reliant music producers. The course is designed and will be conducted by Mr. Mihir Raina aka Lacuna; who comes with over 10 years of experience and has established himself as a sought after Music Producer, DJ, Guitarist and educator. As a Music Producer and DJ, Lacuna has performed all over the country at notable events including NH7 Weekender Pune (2018), Bass Camp Festival Mumbai (2019), Ziro Festival of Music Arunachal Pradesh (2018) and more. He has released four records and multiple singles independently and on labels including Boxout.fm Recordings and Azadi Records. He is currently the head of Electronic Music Production department at Furtados School of Music.

The junior program starts from 30th August for two months and will prepare children from the age group of 8 years to 13 years to prepare themselves to enter the world of making electronic music. While the pro-course designed for individuals above the age of 14yrs will start in September 2021. The learners will benefit with details like, multiple avenues that can be explored after finishing the course inclusive of artist career: touring, album sales, and more, audio engineering: mixing and mastering music, live sound at events, etc, commercial production: Producing music for advertisements, movies, TVC, teaching: teaching others how to make music, and sound design: designing sounds for games, films, etc.

Music Producer and educator at Furtados school of music, Mihir Raina Said “Music production is a very important part of a composing music and it plays very pivotal role in music making process. Engaging to music production helps musician to understand every aspect of music arrangement. I’m looking forward to share my knowledge with all the music lovers who are enrolling to music production course by Furtados school of music. It will be an exhilarating experience for all the students to understand music arrangement in more efficient way.

Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Furtados school of music Tanuja Gomes said, “We are happy to unveil the Music production course at furtadsos school of music. Music as a medium of art , is progressive in nature and it’s our duty as innovative educators to promote courses like music production. For the Music Production course, we have Mihir Raina on board with us on this journey and we are looking forward towards it. We hope to make a difference in the music education stream in India with the introduction of this course.”

Furtados School of Music Songs music
