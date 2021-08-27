For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  27 Aug 2021 13:50

Fulsome praise from Kailash Kher for Sanket Bhosale on 'Zee Comedy Show'

MUMBAI: Singer and composer Kailash Kher will be seen as the special guest on 'Zee Comedy Show' this Saturday.

He will be reciting some nursery rhymes in front of the audience. The show is judged by Farah Khan and ex-servicemen of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force will also be present. They will witness 'Mushaira' act by Mubeen Saudagar, Sanket Bhosale and Siddharth Sagar.

During this act, Sanket Bhosale will be enacting Javed Akhtar's character in the skit, and after his act Farah reveals how she had shown the act to Javed Akhtar, who had a rather surprising reaction to it.

Farah Khan shares: "My favourite is Sanket as Javed Akhtar. The timing, the punches and everything else was fantastic and this is my favourite character of the show. Javed Akhtar is my uncle and I have seen him since my childhood. I must say, Sanket has picked up all the nuances quite well. In fact, I also sent him the video of your act and he had a good laugh."

When asked about his reaction after seeing his mimicry, Farah jokes, "Javed uncle laughed and said that we shouldn't ever get Sanket in front of him (laughs)."

Talking about Sanket's act, Kailash Kher adds: "I am truly honoured to be here and witness such an act. I have seen several acts in the past 15 years of my career, but what I saw today is something I've never seen. In fact, the way Sanket aced Javed ji's nuances, his comic timing and the way he entertained us is applause worthy."

'Zee Comedy Show' airs on Zee TV.

(Source: IANS)

Singer composer Kailash Kher Zee Comedy Show
