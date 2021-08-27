Digital Creator Vishnu Kaushal Launches A Merchandise Brand On His Birthday

On his birthday, 27th August 2021, Vishnu is launching his merchandise brand called PEACH BY VISHNU, and the very first collection is called ‘Feeling Peachy‘. If you are a Vishnu Kaushal fan, you are definitely a member of THE PEACH GANG and now he is building a home for humans driven by compassion, curiosity & courage and nurturing a stronger bond with the community by launching a merchandise brand.
Commenting about what made him start the line, Vishnu said, “At 24, I’m realizing a childhood project that my best friend and I started in 7th grade – a clothing line. I want to curate a collection for my community, who’ve been with me for the 6 years I’ve made video. I want this community- peaches to feel a sense of belonging and this piece of clothing to be a reminder of just that. As this community grows, I want us to represent values of compassion, curiosity & courage. Values that I hold dear to me, the values that I feel can create the most wholesome internet community.”
The merchandise includes, tees, joggers, shorts and masks and was designed keeping in mind something anyone irrespective of gender would like to wear. Merch in association with SuperClan.
MUMBAI: The festival of Raksha Bandhan a special place in the hearts of all Indians.read more
MUMBAI: Government guidelines for isolation change today allowing people who are double vaccinateread more
MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more
MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more
MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more
MUMBAI: 21st century pop icons BTS just dropped the brand new remix “Butter '' featuring Megan Thee Stallion.Whilst the original version brimming...read more
MUMBAI: AREA21 has released their latest song + video ''Lovin' Every Minute'' in a series of releases detailing the alien duo’s adventures here on...read more
MUMBAI: The very first release on Tomorrowland’s brand-new imprint Tomorrowland Music is a fact! The beloved Belgian music festival announced the...read more
MUMBAI: Renowned singer Hariharan is all set to perform in a live digital session this week.The veteran singer will not only be performing live...read more
MUMBAI: Selena Gomez is back with another new Spanish song. The talented singer-actress teamed up with Camilo for the breezy song "999." The song and...read more