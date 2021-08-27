For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  27 Aug 2021 14:31 |  By RnMTeam

BTS say pressure of success 'overwhelming'

MUMBAI: K-Pop super band BTS have talked about their global stardom and said that they don't necessarily feel at home with their success.

Using the Korean expression meaning lack of ability or small-mindedness, Suga told Billboard magazine: "We are not exceptional people -- our plate is small. We're these rice-bowl-size guys getting so much poured into it. It's overflowing."

V added: "The pressure has been overwhelming."

The septet, which comprises V, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, Suga, RM, and J-Hope, became household names around 2017, particularly with the "Wings" reissue "You'll Never Walk Alone", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

However, rapper RM noted that they try not to be too overconfident in case it comes back to bite them, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

RM said: "We've been avoiding blowing our own horn since 2017 because we're afraid of payback someday. We constantly think about karma."

Suga said even his wildest dreams didn't measure up to the level of success they have achieved.

He added: "We made our debut through such a small company, and it's been tough from day one. My dream was never huge."

Singer Jin noted that the band's "perspective has become wider" as they've got older, while dancer J-Hope shared they have become "more prudent" over the years.

He said: "You can't ignore experience. When we were 20, we had the guts. We charged forward without looking. Now we're more prudent."

Jimin said that he himself has become "calmer", and he knows there is more to focus on in life.

Jimin said: "I've become calmer. There are more things to consider in my head."

(Source: IANS)

 

