News |  27 Aug 2021 17:08 |  By RnMTeam

BTS releases "BUTTER" remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion

MUMBAI: 21st century pop icons BTS just dropped the brand new remix “Butter '' featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

Whilst the original version brimming with bright energy put forth the distinctive personality of BTS, the latest version adds more flavor with the rap verses from Megan Thee Stallion. The sometimes smooth and at times charismatic duality of BTS infused with Megan Thee Stallion’s powerful vocal delivery, ad-libbing and signature sound creates a unique soundscape for the listeners to enjoy.

The remix is accompanied by a newly stylized digital cover and a colorful visualizer that make the partnership between BTS and Megan Thee Stallion even more special. The visualizer can be seen here.

BTS prepared the remix to celebrate the massive response that “Butter,” dubbed as ‘song of summer,’ received all around the world. Megan Thee Stallion also showed excitement for this collaboration: “I love BTS so I’m super excited to be on the ‘Butter’ remix. I can’t wait for all the Hotties and ARMY to hear it.”

The remix follows on the heels of yet another stellar summer for BTS, with “Butter” becoming the longest-reigning No.1 Billboard Hot 100 song of 2021 as it stayed at the summit for 9 weeks. In addition to that, the song broke countless records including the biggest music video premiere on YouTube of 108.2 million views in 24 hours and the most opening day streams in Spotify history with 20.9 million unfiltered global streams.

