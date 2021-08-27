For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  27 Aug 2021 13:17 |  By RnMTeam

BTS, Megan Thee Stallion's controversial 'Butter' remix out

MUMBAI: Korean boy band BTS and Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion's controversial 'Butter' remix released on Friday.

The remix comes days after Megan filed an emergency temporary restraining order against 1501 Certified Entertainment, alleging that her label was blocking her from appearing on a remix of BTS' Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 smash 'Butter'.

On Tuesday, a Texas judge ruled in favor of her request to extend the TRO that permitted her to release the remix. The following day, both acts announced the remix according to Billboard.com.

On Wednesday, the rapper posted on her Instagram page a release poster of the remix and wrote: "LOVE YOU ALL. BUTTER REMIX 8.27." She tagged the Korean boy band's Instagram page alongside her post.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
BTS Megan Thee Stallion Butter
Related news
News | 27 Aug 2021

BTS say pressure of success 'overwhelming'

MUMBAI: K-Pop super band BTS have talked about their global stardom and said that they don't necessarily feel at home with their success.

read more
News | 26 Aug 2021

US court allows 'Butter' remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion

MUMBAI: A Texas court has given American rapper Megan Thee Stallion the green light to release the remix of the BTS chart-topping number 'Butter' that features her.

read more
News | 25 Aug 2021

BTS to remix 'Butter' with Megan Thee Stallion

MUMBAI: BTS to release new "Butter" remix featuring Grammy-Award winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The K-Pop superstars took to their official handle to share the official announcement made by their record label BigHit Music and said, "Yes, ‘Butter’ is back!"

read more
News | 20 Aug 2021

BTS officially call off postponed 'Map of the Soul' world tour

MUMBAI: K-Pop super band BTS have officially cancelled their 'Map of the Soul' world tour, which has been postponed since April 2020. The announcement was made by their label Big Hit Music through a post on Korean web platform, Weverse, reports nme.com.

read more
News | 18 Aug 2021

BTS Army makes 'WeDemandApology' trend in India after Spanish podcast

MUMBAI: Days after Ananya Panday got trolled for comments she had made about the K-Pop band (and global sensation) BTS, and Alia Bhatt was greeted with a mixed response for her shout-out for the Bangtan Boys and their number, Butter, fans of the band, also known as the BTS ARMY, are demanding an

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM and Gulf Oil join hands once again for Suraksha Bandhan Season 3, marking the festivities off Raksha Bandhan in a unique way!

MUMBAI: The festival of Raksha Bandhan a special place in the hearts of all Indians.read more

News
Isolation rules change is too little too late for staff shortages

MUMBAI: Government guidelines for isolation change today allowing people who are double vaccinateread more

News
Indie Music Label on keeping originality alive: MD expresses 'one track at a time'

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more

News
NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme

MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Siddharth Nigam, Rits Badiani's song 'Dard Tere' is a ballad of love & pain

MUMBAI: After the resounding success of ‘Hone Laga Tumse Pyaar,' actor Siddharth Nigam hits the music charts again with his new song titled ‘Dard...read more

2
The Weeknd: I just love my work and being creative

MUMBAI: Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd says he loves being creative and that he struggles to stay away from his work for too long. Asked if he...read more

3
David GotSound marks his return with new single 'Calm Before The Storm'

MUMBAI: Thank you for listening to our new release from David GotSound and thanks in advance for any playlist support provided. We generally share...read more

4
Hariharan to perform live, interact with fans digitally

MUMBAI: Renowned singer Hariharan is all set to perform in a live digital session this week.The veteran singer will not only be performing live...read more

5
Kiss concert cancelled, Paul Stanley tests Covid positive

MUMBAI: American rock band Kiss' concert stands cancelled as its lead vocalist Paul Stanley tested positive for Covid-19.Kiss announced late...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games