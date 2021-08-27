Afrojack and Chico Rose are the first artists to release on Tomorrowland's brand-new label Tomorrowland Music

MUMBAI: The very first release on Tomorrowland’s brand-new imprint Tomorrowland Music is a fact! The beloved Belgian music festival announced the news of its own label launch just yesterday and the honor of releasing the first track goes to world-renowned DJ & producer Afrojack. The Dutch powerhouse and Tomorrowland veteran has joined forces with rising star Chico Rose to release their uplifting banger ‘You Got The Love’. The feel-good track also marks the kick-off of Afrojack’s new brainchild Never Sleeps and with this new concept Afrojack aims to bring like-minded and passionate people together through hosting parties and releasing music with zest.

‘You Got The Love’ is the first of many Never Sleeps releases scheduled on Tomorrowland Music and is out now. Stream 'You Got The Love' here.

Afrojack: "Never Sleeps is a project which is basically just there to emphasize dance music built for the festivals and clubs. Within the music industry, there's a lot of pressure on artists to keep their brands relevant or to try new things and challenges. With Never Sleeps, it's just about the music and the people – making music for people on the dance floor and celebrating life. It’s not just me, it's me and other artists – whoever feels like they would love to do something together. No pressure, no genre. It’s just all about the music. Our first release ‘You Got The Love’ feels like a full-on dance music festival anthem and that’s why we started to collaborate with Tomorrowland and its brand-new label Tomorrowland Music. Very exciting!”

Chico Rose: “You call it madness; we call it love. We started this project during the summer 2 years ago. We’ve worked for 6 months straight together in the studio and we are really happy to finally release it.”