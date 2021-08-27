Aaryan Banthia, the youth music sensation has released his 7th single, "Tere Bin"

MUMBAI: Aaryan Banthia, the singer-guitarist cum composer, announced the release of his seventh new single “Tere Bin”. The song is about lost love or a lover because of an unexpected death, breakup, divorce, or just because the lovers fell out of the love they once cherished.

With an unparallel track record of six super hits already under his belt, Aaryan wanted to go a notch higher with ‘Tere Bin’, and hence he collaborated with several musicians from around the world; including Chris Barber, who is a drummer from England, UK), Chris Bonner, who is a bassist from New York, USA, and James Holt, who plays the keyboard, from Manchester, England.

The music video stars Sauraseni Mitra, a renowned Bengali actress, and the rising Bengali star Aryan Roy as a couple who are seen romancing each other. Things seem to get complicated eventually, with them falling apart, and by the end of the video, something unexpected happens. Aaryan Banthia also appears in the video where he is singing the song while the story keeps on moving ahead. With such heartbreaking visuals along with Aaryan’s scintillating voice, the song will surely touch the right chords with his fans.

Speaking on the announcement, Aaryan Banthia, said, “This song is very close to my heart and I have tried my best to bring out my real emotions through my music. This song is for everyone who has been through heartbreak or was reunited with their love after a long period of separation. I truly believe that my fans will hold more rights to this track than I because each one of them listening to the song will be able to connect with it instantly.”

Aaryan started his journey of super hit tracks with his debut Hindi track ‘Yaadein’ which was a rock ballad with a subtle touch of blues, released by Zee music. With the immense love and appreciation, he received for his song, there has been no looking back for the young music sensation. Post his first release, he has produced six more singles, both in Hindi and English, all of which have crossed the one million mark on YouTube.

Aaryan is an ardent guitar lover and all his tracks make substantial use of this instrument. Having grown up looking up to renowned guitarists like Mark Knopler, John Mayer, BB King, and Paul Gilbert, Aaryan has an undying passion for playing the guitar. Post the pandemic, Aaryan plans to rewrite live shows and bring forth his musical style through various musical compositions and performances.