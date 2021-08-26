Sahil Sharma is back with his latest track, Ik IK Pal for broken hearts

MUMBAI: Punjabi Singer, Sahil Sharma released his latest track, Ik Ik Pal with Koinage Records on their official YouTube Channel on 24th August 2021. Ik Ik Pal is a Punjabi Track for the broken hearts, who were once cheated in a relationship. It is sung by Sahil Sharma including a snippet by Harjas Harjaayi. The lyrics for the same are penned by Deepak Sharma, music is composed by Shubham Semwal , Sahil Sharma and produced by Arjit Singh and Shubham Semwal.
The music video takes you along on this heart-wrenching tale of getting deceived in love to finally moving out of a toxic relationship. Ik Ik Pal is all about the emotions one goes through, when they are cheated in love by their partner, leading to a heartbreak. Sahil has already won many hearts with his track opposite Punjab’s leading singer, Afsana Khan, Hawa Karda. Now Sahil Sharma is all set to mesmerize you with his euphonious voice in Ik Ik Pal.
Sahil Sharma talking about Ik Ik Pal said “. Ik Ik Pal is a track that narrates all the emotions of a person after getting deceived in love and gathering all the courage to move on. This is my third song with the same label, Koinage Records. The whole team from the composers, production to lyricist, did an amazing job. I am eagerly waiting to see how people react to it, and hoping for the same love as they showered on my previous songs”.
Sahil is a Punjabi Singer hailing from Chandigarh and founder of the band, Sahil Syndicate. With his band, he has released romantic numbers which are still cherished and loved by all. He has performed in more than 500 shows around India. Their compositions, 'Khamoshi', 'Nede Nede', 'Adatan', 'Goa Love', 'Rang Rasiya', and many more, are still hummed by people. Sahil's track, Bach Bach with Koinage Records, a dancing number has already won the hearts of many. His latest track, Hawa Karda, opposite Titliyan Singer, Afsana Khan crossed more than 5 million views in just a few days.
