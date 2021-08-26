For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  26 Aug 2021 21:01 |  By RnMTeam

Kya Thi Dosti- Kanika Mann and Karan Singh Chhabra to be seen sharing one side love in the new music video

MUMBAI: ‘Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega’ fame Kanika Mann and TV presenter turned actor Karan Singh Chhabra are all set to appear in their new music video ‘Kya Thi Dosti’. The song is all about being friendzoned which depicts nothing hurts more than realizing that the one who meant everything to you is not meant for you. The song is going to be a very soothing track and is realising tomorrow

The motion poster of the song has also been released in which Kanika and Karan can be seen donning the college look and Mann has recently shared the poster on her respective Instagram handle. Thrilled and delighted fans took to the comment section to show their excitement.

The video is directed by Dinesh Soi, produced by Rishima Sidhu, sung by Utkarsh Saxena and releasing worldwide on the official YouTube Channel of 9191media.

“I really loved the concept of this song. So, I immediately said yes to it. This concept is something very realistic and we all can relate to this somehow” Kanika Mann

“It’s a very relevant concept. I know youth is going to love this song a lot and I’m really excited about it” Karan Singh Chhabra

