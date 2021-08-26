For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  26 Aug 2021 13:13 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Digvijay Singh Parihar on 'Bewajah': Everything that happens for a reason

MUMBAI: Singer Digvijay Singh Parihar who is popularly known as DigV released a soulful romantic song “Bewajah” under On Stage Rekords.

The song was sung, composed and performed by DigV, written by Amaan Iqbal. “The inspiration behind the lyrics of this song was basically that a lot of bad stuff happens in one’s life, you don't have to be extremely negative about it. Everything that happens, happens for a reason”, said the singer.

Tell us the story behind “Bewajah”?

 By march, the lockdown had taken place. So, I was in Delhi and I was getting bored there so I thought of going somewhere. I planned to go to Dehradun and I have a few friends there, musician friends. I thought I would stay at their place and make a few songs then come back. So, the journey started and I drove all the way to Dehradun and as soon as I reached my friend's place, I picked up the guitar. We were just chilling there drinking tea and I just played a riff on the guitar and just sang a tune. That was the start, where the tune of “Bewajah” came to me. I just called Amaan, who's an amazing lyricist living in Dehradun and he's a casting director also. So, I called him up and told him to come to the place and please listen to the tune and we will do something together. As soon as Amaan bhai came home and listened to the tune, he gave me a line, "Bewajah Ishq Kharcha Hua" and from there the whole feel of the song came into existence. We recorded everything in Dehradun itself. It was really impromptu and crazy. I had a lot of fun.

What is the inspiration behind the song?

According to me, music is an art where if you sit with like-minded people and make it, a better energy and sound is created. So, “Bewajah” was also made like that. I just composed a riff in Dehradun and followed it up by producing a tune on that riff. Then we started writing lyrics, he wrote some then I made some changes to it and little by little the song was made. The inspiration behind the lyrics of this song was basically that a lot of bad stuff happens in one’s life, you don't have to be extremely negative about it. Everything that happens, happens for a reason.

How has music helped you sail through these testing times?

Music is therapy for me. Whenever I'm feeling low, I just sit on the piano and make a tune. If the tune or the song turns out to be good it gives me an immense amount of positive energy. All the sadness and bad thoughts just vanish from my mind. Music is a really spiritual art and it is a great mood-lifter. Whenever and wherever I'm not in the right headspace and in a bad mood, music always helps me out a lot and keeps me positive. It happens to me regularly. Music has always kept me positive regardless of the ups and downs in life and it has always stayed with me. Whenever I make a new tune on a piano or a riff on the guitar, I feel a rush of positivity in my body.

Upcoming Projects

For my upcoming projects, I'm doing an album with Sparsh Agarwal, who is an amazing music producer. We are going to dabble into folk music and experiment with it. So, that album will be released in the future. There are more folk artists from Uttarakhand who have never come out of their villages. We have recorded those people and are doing an album on that so that their voices get a platform and a different type of music gets released. I have a lot of originals and I hope I can make those songs with peace and love and present it in front of you all.

folk music Digvijay Singh Singer music
