After hitting a big six with 6, no.1s on global radio charts, Vineet pens an ode to the big screen exp in his latest

MUMBAI: After making history as the first artist in the world to have 6, number 1 singles in 2021 on the prestigious European Independent Top 100 music charts, earlier this month, Vineet releases a topical funk-pop track called ‘WTF. Where’s the Fun’ that pays an ode to the experience of ‘going to the movies’, we’ve all been missing. Set against the backdrop of movie theatre screen, the video of WTF has some of the most iconic cinematic characters ‘move, groove & hit it with a funky song’.

Stacking up back to back global radio hits and setting records, would be one way to describe the last eight months of the NCR-based chart-topping artist Vineet’s life. The self-proclaimed genre-agnostic artist has not only been receiving decent airplay on global radio platforms but has also proven his mettle by securing top slots across different regions and genre charts - from pop and indie, to rock & hip-hop.

Vineet began this stellar journey of achievements in this year with his chart topping single ‘Dreamin Out Loud’ in (week 5/2021), following up with 5 more number 1s namely “Can I Go Now’ in (wk 8) (Avni Vir Vineet) , ‘Jab The World’ (wk 13), ‘So New’ (wk 20), ‘i Pray’ (wk 24) and course his July release latest single Turning Back Time’ that hit the number 1 spot in week 31. With that Vineet has secured a big win for himself and Independent Indian artists by becoming the first ever artist in the world to have 6 of his singles reach the number 1 positions in 2021 on the coveted European Independent Top 100 music charts this month.He has received the certificate & plaque from MEI Indipendenti, headquartered in Italy and EIMC – The European Independent Music Commission, the official bodies that represent the 26-year-old top 100 chart.

Vineet is the first Asian/Indian to achieve a series of accomplishments on global charts in 2021, among the other achievements that his releases have brought him recently. “It surely feels great to get such recognition… It is a lot of hard work being genre agnostic and to release global quality music for radio stations all over the world every 45 days,” says Vineet, who is excited about sharing his first original single in the Hot Funk genre, WTF. Where’s The Fun, which released globally on August 26th, 2021.

A funk-pop song, WTF. Where’s The Fun emphasises the question ‘Where’s The Fun’ but also answers it saying — it’s right here when you want it to be. “This is a ‘come on get up and dance’ kind of a song, for the restrictive kind of times we are living in. It also aims to communicate that work is work, whether you are a doctor or a movie star. One needs to find the time for having fun while you are working hard. The Hot ‘Funk’ genre is known to be a ‘crazy steam release’ where you just get up, feel the energy in your veins, question the status quo around and dance till you admit you’re crazy cool!, the chart-topper reveals.

One of the universal means to entertain and unwind is going to a movie, an experience which everyone missed very much during the pandemic. “The Big Screen was always Big Fun and the Big Movies on the Big Screen provide a fun escape like none other...” says the artist about his groovy new offering. The single cover and video of the song depict an empty theatre, but a few seconds into the video, the viewer witnesses some of the most iconic and top favourite characters from the movies come alive grooving to the song.

WTF. Where’s The Fun, lyrically, provokes people who hoard things and don’t have fun with them… “they have a lot of party clothes, but they don’t dance, or they have a funky ride but they don’t drive, or a 1000 numbers on their phone but they don’t call their friends! It intends to push the listener to put their locked up possessions to some ‘fun use’ for themselves and others around. So where’s the fun in just keepin’ it and not enjoyin’ it’ or savin’ it instead of doing something mind blowing now,” shares the chart-topper.