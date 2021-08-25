For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  25 Aug 2021 11:57 |  By RnMTeam

Pune rapper 2dark releases haunting melodic trap single '376'

MUMBAI: As most young men do, 2dark faced his own struggles in coming to terms with the brutal realities of adult life. Mistakes cost him his friends, family and briefly, even his sanity. With massive grit and determination to accomplish goals, 2dark picked himself and a pen up with the goal of righting his wrongs. But before he expresses how he feels currently, he’d like his listeners to know about the vulnerable times.

The times when he felt the hairs on the back of his neck stand. The gut-wrenching painful moments where he could only scream on the inside. What did he think about? What caused him to feel this way? Who or what led to a path of misery? ‘376’ answers those questions in beautiful melodic detail.

2dark’s vocals are anything but ordinary. A brief listen to any of his songs will vouch for the genuineness of his guttural scream. With ‘376’, he adds a new layer to his musical personality. With some interest in classical singing and the help of auto-tune, 2dark is now able to express his lyrics with the harmonics of his ancestors. He sings, raps and screams with layers of interesting adlibs haunting the pensive beat with echoes.

A production team consisting of CJChirag (Jharkhand), Bharg Khale (Delhi), Audiocrackerr (Mumbai), SANG (Pune) and Shuman (Pune) made for a collaborative song that spanned cities, genres and generations. ‘376’ brings forth a new and honest artistic sound.
The video for ‘376’ is made by Sandeep Gurung (Tamu Entertainment), a local filmmaker with an incredible catalogue of videos ranging from MC STAN’s ‘Wata’ to Tenzing’s ‘Saap’. 2dark is also more active than ever on his instagram for this single and is consistently gaining followers. This release will be followed up by another single in September 2021.
‘376’s release coincides with 2dark’s birthday.

‘376’ is available worldwide as of 23.08.2021

Tags
MC Stan Singer music
Related news
News | 25 Aug 2021

Rashmeet Kaur-GURBAX Maiden Collaboration 'Oceana' Is A Lesson In Self-Empowerment

MUMBAI: Kalamkaar signee Rashmeet Kaur career has always been characterized by an underlying "not give a damn" attitude that runs through lots of her music.

read more
News | 24 Aug 2021

Shawn Mendes reveals how he resolves arguments with Camila Cabello

MUMBAI: For Shawn Mendes, when it comes to talking through issues with girlfriend Camila Cabello, there's nothing holding him back.

read more
News | 24 Aug 2021

Beyonce channels her inner Audrey Hepburn

MUMBAI: Singer Beyonce looked breathtakingly gorgeous as she recently launched an ad campaign. What caught everyone's attention was how she carried off the classic Audrey Hepburn little black dress and hairstyle during the photoshoot.

read more
News | 24 Aug 2021

Lorde 'gripped by angst' every night of 'Melodrama' tour

MUMBAI: Grammy winning-singer Lorde has reminisced about her 2017 second studio album and said that she was going through a "really fraught" time in her life when she released the album and found it difficult to perform the songs.

read more
News | 24 Aug 2021

Rashmi Agdekar reveals her secret skincare routine for healthy-looking skin.

MUMBAI: Bollywood Actors seem to age much slower than most of us, be it because of their extensive self-care routines and workouts or many more.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Isolation rules change is too little too late for staff shortages

MUMBAI: Government guidelines for isolation change today allowing people who are double vaccinateread more

News
Indie Music Label on keeping originality alive: MD expresses 'one track at a time'

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more

News
NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme

MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

top# 5 articles

1
'Blackpink' member Lisa posts visual teaser of debut solo album

MUMBAI: South Korean girl band 'Blackpink's Lisa has announced her debut solo 'Soon' with a visual teaser. Lisa took to 'Blackpink's official...read more

2
'Humnavva Humsafar' featuring kumar Sanu Alka Yagnik and Sameer from Himesh Reshammiya’s new retro album Super Sitaara is out now in a studio version!

MUMBAI: After 3 back to back blockbuster albums Surroor 2021, Moods With Melodies and Himesh Ke Dil Se, here is the first song 'Humnavva Humsafar'...read more

3
Casa BACARDÍ, the virtual island festival, hosted fans from over 25 countries at the Caribbean Getaway!

MUMBAI: Transporting attendees virtually to the Caribbean, BACARDÍ held yet another successful edition of its festival, Casa BACARDÍ. Ode to the...read more

4
Rashmeet Kaur-GURBAX Maiden Collaboration 'Oceana' Is A Lesson In Self-Empowerment

MUMBAI: Kalamkaar signee Rashmeet Kaur career has always been characterized by an underlying "not give a damn" attitude that runs through lots of her...read more

5
Financial signals - a guarantee of successful investment? Terms of use here!

Today, most people know what a cryptocurrency is and that it is profitable to invest in it. This is the information that is available to everyone...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games