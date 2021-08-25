Pune rapper 2dark releases haunting melodic trap single '376'

MUMBAI: As most young men do, 2dark faced his own struggles in coming to terms with the brutal realities of adult life. Mistakes cost him his friends, family and briefly, even his sanity. With massive grit and determination to accomplish goals, 2dark picked himself and a pen up with the goal of righting his wrongs. But before he expresses how he feels currently, he’d like his listeners to know about the vulnerable times.
The times when he felt the hairs on the back of his neck stand. The gut-wrenching painful moments where he could only scream on the inside. What did he think about? What caused him to feel this way? Who or what led to a path of misery? ‘376’ answers those questions in beautiful melodic detail.
2dark’s vocals are anything but ordinary. A brief listen to any of his songs will vouch for the genuineness of his guttural scream. With ‘376’, he adds a new layer to his musical personality. With some interest in classical singing and the help of auto-tune, 2dark is now able to express his lyrics with the harmonics of his ancestors. He sings, raps and screams with layers of interesting adlibs haunting the pensive beat with echoes.
A production team consisting of CJChirag (Jharkhand), Bharg Khale (Delhi), Audiocrackerr (Mumbai), SANG (Pune) and Shuman (Pune) made for a collaborative song that spanned cities, genres and generations. ‘376’ brings forth a new and honest artistic sound.
The video for ‘376’ is made by Sandeep Gurung (Tamu Entertainment), a local filmmaker with an incredible catalogue of videos ranging from MC STAN’s ‘Wata’ to Tenzing’s ‘Saap’. 2dark is also more active than ever on his instagram for this single and is consistently gaining followers. This release will be followed up by another single in September 2021.
‘376’s release coincides with 2dark’s birthday.
‘376’ is available worldwide as of 23.08.2021
