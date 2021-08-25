For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  25 Aug 2021 16:53 |  By RnMTeam

Oliver Francis announces EP 'Oli FM', shares single and video "PMW"

MUMBAI: Oliver Francis perfectly combines melodic hip-hop, trap, and pop with brand new single “PMW”. He began his new era with "FRIENDS", “TOXIC PARADISE”, “STAR”, and "penthouse", and with the release of his latest track, Oliver Francis announces his upcoming EP 'Oli FM' due out October 1st via Hopeless Records. Fans can listen to "PMW" here smarturl.it/OliverFrancisPMW and pre-save the EP here: smarturl.it/OliFM

After amassing 100 million-plus streams, selling out shows, and receiving acclaim from Elevator and more, he widens the scope of the genre, fusing that boy band-esque sound to gritty trap.

Francis shares on this release, “'PMW' is a light hearted song intended for you to have a good time and good laugh with. Definitely a summer song I'd want the listener to enjoy during some day drinking in the sun with friends!”.

Hailing from the small town of Ashland, MO, he grew up listening to Green Day, skateboarding, and obsessing over alternative culture to the “very conservative Midwestern landscape.” Raised by musicians, dad played guitar and performed worship music in church—where Oliver also picked up the drums. Listening to punk and emo, he played in numerous bands with the dream “to become a famous rock star.” He worked as a janitor for five years as he quietly wrote and recorded music. Taking the reins as a producer and artist, he introduced himself in 2017. Off his 'Essentials' EP, “Aahhyeahh” posted up 39.5 million Spotify streams followed by “Anti-Grav”, “Gemini”, “3 Deep”, and “Chernobyl”—all of which also cracked the 10 million mark on Spotify. In between, he packed shows on tour and dropped three albums, culminating on 2019’s 'The Adventures of Oliver Francis'. Praising the latter, Elevator predicted “[he] is destined to become a superstar.”

Working out of his bedroom studio, he has officially expanded the sonic palette for this next chapter.

'Oli FM' Tracklist

1. 100.1 Oli FM :)
2. FRIENDS
3. money on my mind
4. hit music, right now 5. all I know
6. PMW
7. penthouse
8. merci, au revoir :,)
9. MOB

Oliver Francis EP Oli FM PMW
BIG FM and Gulf Oil join hands once again for Suraksha Bandhan Season 3, marking the festivities off Raksha Bandhan in a unique way!

MUMBAI: The festival of Raksha Bandhan a special place in the hearts of all Indians.read more

News
Isolation rules change is too little too late for staff shortages

MUMBAI: Government guidelines for isolation change today allowing people who are double vaccinateread more

News
Indie Music Label on keeping originality alive: MD expresses 'one track at a time'

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more

News
NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme

MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

