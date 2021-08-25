For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
News |  25 Aug 2021 18:02 |  By RnMTeam

LiveXLive to exclusively livestream Joy Ruckus Club 4 K-POP FESTIVAL PAY-PER-VIEW CONCERT ON AUGUST 27 - SEPTEMBER 5

MUMBAI: LiveXLive Media (Nasdaq: LIVX), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video, and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne, Slacker Radio, React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions, announced today an exclusive pay-per-view (“PPV”) partnership with Joy Ruckus Club 4 (“JRC4”), the largest global Asian music festival. The worldwide event, presented by 400 Dayze, will take place August 27 - September 5, 2021 - spanning over 10 days, featuring 14 stages across the globe, and 250 performers of Asian descent reaching over 75 million social media followers. JRC4 will once again feature K-Pop headliners including KARD, AleXa, pH-1, Everglow, A.C.E, ONF, Yubin and many more, with two fully loaded K-Pop SuperFest stages presented by Pison Contents and KOCCA, and featuring virtual reality surround sound by Digisonic. Packages for the PPV live stream are on sale now and can be purchased at liveXlive.com/superfest.

Taking place exactly a year after the inaugural Joy Ruckus Club festival, which launched a franchise with headliners such as Eric Nam, Jessi, The Boyz, Rain, Luna, Hyolyn, and Kevin Woo, JRC4 will be the largest Joy Ruckus Club festival to date. This global event marks the sixth virtual concert for the Joy Ruckus Club since August 2020. JRC4 is the third K-Pop festival for LiveXLive. Previous PPV events included Wonho and Monsta X.

“This is another step in establishing LiveXLive as a premiere destination for K-Pop talent and fans in the US and globally,” said Eshy Gazit who is in charge of curating the global K-Pop efforts for LiveXLive.

PPV Packages start at $10 and go up to $45 including a LiveXLive Annual Plus subscription. Full All Access PPV passes are available as well. Tickets can be purchased at liveXlive.com/superfest.

“Joy Ruckus Club 4 will be special in that it will contain a festival within a festival. Don’t miss the 2 day K-Pop SuperFest taking place on August 27 and 28 spotlighting superstars of the genre, particularly Asian Americans in K-Pop, such as San E and AleXa, who will be hosting,” said Kublai Kwon of 400 Dayze/Joy Ruckus Club.

Performances for the K-Pop Superfest include, but are not limited to, KARD, AleXa, pH-1, Everglow, Yubin, ONF, A.C.E., Cignature, MCND, and San E. The 14 stages throughout this 10 day event will be showcasing different artists from all across the Globe, ranging from: Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Canada, Philippines, Vietnam and many more. You can view the full detailed schedule on the Joy Ruckus Club Website: www.joyruckusclub.com.

Since it announced PPV and digital touring in May 2020, LiveXLive has generated approximately $16 million in PPV packages, sponsorships, and merchandise sales in the current calendar year. LiveXLive produced over 100 PPV events with talent like Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms featuring Lil Baby, Migos, DJ Khalid and Latto, Trace Adkins, Darius Rucker, Modern Drummer Festival, K-Pop sensations MonstaX and Wonho, Plus Dispatch, Ripe, Mihali, Chromeo, James Petralli, Twiddle, Ani DiFranco's Long Time Gone, and nationally-known festival Live From Out There. LiveXLive's PPV initiative drives a new revenue-sharing model for both artists and LiveXLive via digital ticket sales, fan tipping, digital meet and greets, merchandise sales, NFTs and sponsorship, enabling artists to go direct-to-consumer using LiveXLive's PPV platform.

