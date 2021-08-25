For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  25 Aug 2021 16:26 |  By RnMTeam

ICYMI: Chris Young and Mitchell Tenpenny perform "At The End Of A Bar" on NBC's "TODAY with Hoda & Jenna"

MUMBAI: RCA Records Nashville multi-platinum, global entertainer Chris Young and Riser House/Columbia Nashville’s multi-platinum No. 1 hitmaker Mitchell Tenpenny performed their new collaboration and “booming duet” (Tennessean), “At The End Of A Bar” from Chris’s recently released 8th studio album, Famous Friends, on NBC’s TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. Watch HERE. Delivering to radio on Monday (August 23), “At The End Of A Bar” is the newest single from Chris’s album, Famous Friends – the track amassed over 3 million streams in its first week of release and is the follow-up to the Gold certified, multi-week No. 1, “Famous Friends” with Kane Brown. Catch Chris, joined by special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Callista Clark, on his headlining “Famous Friends Tour” starting in October.

Tags
ICYMI Chris Young Mitchell Tenpenny At The End Of A Bar NBC TODAY with Hoda & Jenna
Related news
News | 06 Aug 2021

Chris Young and Kane Brown Commemorate "Famous Friends" multi-week No. 1 and Gold single

MUMBAI: After multi-platinum, global entertainers Chris Young and Kane Brown took their collaboration - the multi-week No.

read more
News | 03 Aug 2021

Chris Young announces 2021 headline tour

“Famous Friends Tour 2021” includes 13 arena and amphitheater dates October through December. Mitchell Tenpenny joins tour as direct support along with special guest Callista Clark

read more
News | 14 Jul 2021

Chris Young and Kane Brown Top Billboard and Country Aircheck/Mediabase Charts this week with "Famous Friends"

MUMBAI: Friends and RCA Records Nashville labelmates Chris Young and Kane Brown are spending a second consecutive week at the top of the Country Aircheck/Mediabase country radio chart with their hit song, "Famous Friends," which also takes the No.

read more
News | 07 Jul 2021

Chris Young and Kane Brown Top the Charts with "Famous Friends"

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum entertainer Chris Young and global entertainer Kane Brown have topped the Mediabase country radio chart this week with their hit song, “Famous Friends.” The feat marks Chris’s 12th career No.1 single and the 6th for his RCA Records Nashville labelmate, Kane.

read more
News | 24 Jun 2021

ICYMI:MattStell performssmash single "ThatAin'tMe No More"onThe Kelly Clarkson Show

MUMBAI: RECORDS Nashville Arista Nashville Platinum artist Matt Stell performed his "atmospheric power ballad" (Rolling Stone) - current single "That Ain't Me No More" - on The Kelly Clarkson Show, on Monday, June 21st.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM and Gulf Oil join hands once again for Suraksha Bandhan Season 3, marking the festivities off Raksha Bandhan in a unique way!

MUMBAI: The festival of Raksha Bandhan a special place in the hearts of all Indians.read more

News
Isolation rules change is too little too late for staff shortages

MUMBAI: Government guidelines for isolation change today allowing people who are double vaccinateread more

News
Indie Music Label on keeping originality alive: MD expresses 'one track at a time'

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more

News
NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme

MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

top# 5 articles

1
Oliver Francis announces EP 'Oli FM', shares single and video "PMW"

MUMBAI: Oliver Francis perfectly combines melodic hip-hop, trap, and pop with brand new single “PMW”. He began his new era with "FRIENDS", “TOXIC...read more

2
Alka, Kumar Sanu, Himesh's 'Super Sitaara' out on Aug 25

MUMBAI: The 90s' biggest Bollywood singers Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu have come together for Himesh Reshammiya's 'Super Sitaara' album. 'Super...read more

3
BenjiFlow drops intoxicating new video with his new single 'Go'

MUMBAI: North-London artist BenjiFlow returns with new single ‘GO’ his first release of the year. The intoxicating new offering is the first...read more

4
David GotSound marks his return with new single 'Calm Before The Storm'

MUMBAI: Thank you for listening to our new release from David GotSound and thanks in advance for any playlist support provided. We generally share...read more

5
Legendary Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dead at 80

MUMBAI: In his autobiography, 'Life', Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards says Charlie Watts "has always been the bed that I lie on musically"....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games