ICYMI: Chris Young and Mitchell Tenpenny perform "At The End Of A Bar" on NBC's "TODAY with Hoda & Jenna"

MUMBAI: RCA Records Nashville multi-platinum, global entertainer Chris Young and Riser House/Columbia Nashville’s multi-platinum No. 1 hitmaker Mitchell Tenpenny performed their new collaboration and “booming duet” (Tennessean), “At The End Of A Bar” from Chris’s recently released 8th studio album, Famous Friends, on NBC’s TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. Watch HERE. Delivering to radio on Monday (August 23), “At The End Of A Bar” is the newest single from Chris’s album, Famous Friends – the track amassed over 3 million streams in its first week of release and is the follow-up to the Gold certified, multi-week No. 1, “Famous Friends” with Kane Brown. Catch Chris, joined by special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Callista Clark, on his headlining “Famous Friends Tour” starting in October.
