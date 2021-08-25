For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  25 Aug 2021 12:00

'Humnavva Humsafar' featuring kumar Sanu Alka Yagnik and Sameer from Himesh Reshammiya’s new retro album Super Sitaara is out now in a studio version!

MUMBAI: After 3 back to back blockbuster albums Surroor 2021, Moods With Melodies and Himesh Ke Dil Se, here is the first song 'Humnavva Humsafar' from the Hit machine Himesh Reshammiya’s new album 'Super Sitaara' which features Kumar Sanu , Alka Yagnik and Sameer Anjaan.

Speaking on this, Himesh says that, “After 3 blockbuster albums surroor 2021 which featured me and moods with melodies and Himesh ke dil se which featured new talent, I wanted to do a retro album which would take people back in time with the legends and so super sitaara was born , the first song humnavva humsafar is a pure 90’s retro romantic melody which will connect instantly and kumar Sanu Alka Yagnik and Sameer anjaan all are super legends who are yet sounding super fresh” am releasing the studio version first before an official video with Sanu da alka ji and Sameer ji because fans all accross after the announcement have been really excited to hear this track and so thought of not making them wait any longer

This retro tune will bring back the 90s nostalgia for all music lovers and the full song is OUT NOW on the Himesh Reshammiya Melodies Youtube channel.





