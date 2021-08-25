Electronic music collectibles platform RCRDSHP sells out first pack drop under 4 hours after launch

MUMBAI: Thanks to a passionate response from the electronic dance music community, RCRDSHP, the newly launched digital collectibles platform for electronic music, has sold out its first run of packs in a matter of a few short hours. Each pack contains a selection of digital collectibles from the platform’s artists, labels, festivals and clubs.
“We knew there was a need for what we’re doing and that people would be pumped, but we never anticipated so much immediate enthusiasm at launch for our very first collectibles pack drop,” explains co-founder and CCO Eric Reithler-Barros, a veteran global dance music executive and DJ/producer himself. “We’re beyond thrilled that fans embraced the model and snapped up our first of a series of ‘Genesis’ packs. It proves there’s a powerful demand for a new music experience and a more artist-centric dance music economy. We are so happy to have created a new revenue stream for creators during this trying time for the music industry.”
Each limited-edition collectible, powered by blockchain and NFT technologies, encapsulates a unique aspect of an artist, label, or festival’s musical worlds. These collectibles are dropped in packs, which can be unboxed, and their content can be bought and sold, listened to, watched, or even combined using game mechanics to unlock cool, new premium collectibles and even in-real-life experiences. Packs and their collectibles come in a range of sizes and rarity levels that define their price point, with many available at low prices accessible to an overwhelming majority of fans. Each pack was sold for $9 each and included 6 collectible cards, but future packs will have varying retail prices and amounts of collectibles inside.
RCRDSHP easily sold out their planned total of 5,555 packs at launch, a wink at the Daft Punk sci-fi short film. RCRDSHP is currently cueing up its second drop, coming in a matter of days, to feature even more beloved artists, brands, and content from the world of dance music. Regular drops will continue full steam ahead until a broader launch program ignites at Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), which RCRDSHP is sponsoring this year. Look out for RCRDSHP’s pavilion in central Amsterdam, which will be the official hub of all things NFT, DeFi and blockchain at ADE 2021.
RCRDSHP partners include:
Ashley Wallbridge, Bar25, Black Hole Recordings, Blanco Y Negro, Blacksoul Music, Circus Recordings, CloudKid, Dexter King, Dino Maggiorana, Disco Fries, D-Nox & Beckers, D-Unity/Unity Records, Great Wall Festival, HQ Recordings, Iboga Records, Kaiserdisco, Kaiser Souzai/Ballroom Records, Kittball Records, Liquicity, M.I.K.E. Push, Magic Music, Mark Knight/Toolroom Records, Mason, Mauro Picotto, Music Over Matter, Minimal Audio, Mobilee Records, Nakadia, Natura Viva Records, Rob Hes/Pursuit Recordings, RSSRCT, Sharam Jey/Bunnytiger Records, Solarstone/Pure Trance, Stefano Noferini/Deeperfect Records, Strange Fruits, TheFatRat, Tidy Trax, Transmission Festival, Tribal Trap Records, Vassy, Vision Impossible, Wookie, and more to come!
