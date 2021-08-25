David GotSound marks his return with new single 'Calm Before The Storm'

MUMBAI: Thank you for listening to our new release from David GotSound and thanks in advance for any playlist support provided. We generally share and tag all supporters on our Dummy Twitter (36.7k followers):

Having taken a short hiatus from releasing music, 'Calm Before The Storm' marks the return of rising Bexley artist, David GotSound.

Assisted by friend and long-time collaborator Pyro K, David uses this track to let his listeners know what they can expect from him in the not-too-distant future. Confidence oozes from every lyric as David discusses his approach to toxic people, flexes his favourite trainer, the Jordan 4, and lets everyone know that the fruits of his labour are inevitable and imminent. Pyro K provides the perfect canvas for David to tell his story, lacing the beat with luxurious keys, and booming trap drums. This track is best-enjoyed feet up with a tumbler of cognac, and maybe something to smoke. Enjoy. Nurturing his love and talent for rapping since the age of nine, David’s GotSound moniker came at a later stage as a nod to his beat-making skill set.

With a background in Grime, a genre that has inspired him heavily when it comes to songwriting, the multi-faceted artist prides himself on a strong work ethic and the use of a variety of inspirations when it comes to perfecting his sound. David is focused on giving listeners creative content from the perspective of a young Black man trying to fulfill his dreams in London, whilst also navigating the rest of life at the same time. It’s an exciting time for the rapper as he teases his upcoming project, entitled ‘Greatness Isn’t Given’, this EP is a manifesto detailing David’s unbridled ambition, and his sharpened focus.

After spending the last year and a half experimenting with various singles and releasing his last project ‘The Mountains’, David hopes his next slew of music will entrench the growth of his lyricism and artistry in the minds of his growing cabal of supporters. This is only the beginning, so strap in.