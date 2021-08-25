For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  25 Aug 2021 10:38 |  By RnMTeam

Casa BACARDÍ, the virtual island festival, hosted fans from over 25 countries at the Caribbean Getaway!

MUMBAI: Transporting attendees virtually to the Caribbean, BACARDÍ held yet another successful edition of its festival, Casa BACARDÍ. Ode to the brand’s Caribbean roots, the festival leaped into the future with India’s first fully immersive 3D experience, giving artists and consumers a unique avenue to do what moves them. The platform featured 13 Indian and international artists and had fans join the festival from 25 countries.

Launched in 2019, Casa BACARDÍ, a celebration of the brand’s Caribbean roots, has only grown bigger with every edition, starting from an on-ground experience and then moving to the virtual realm. This year, they have taken it a notch higher with a virtually immersive 3D island, witnessing a variety of sets performed by DIVINE and the GULLY GANG, Tesher, MC Altaf, Tsumyoki, Kidd Mange, Gauri Who, and Natasha Diggs. The event was hosted by the much loved Abish Mathew who entertained the audiences with his very own avatar in the Casa BACARDÍ world. The festival was a celebration of music, culture, dance, and virtually connected audiences through photobooths, games, mobile and in-world chat and real-time customizable cocktails.

The highlight for the fans was the ability to join in the virtual world as their very own customized avatar with exclusively available Casa BACARDÍ T-Shirts available only on Sansar. Avatars could also visit the in-world bar where they were greeted by BACARDÍ bartenders who taught them how to mix drinks through a RUM 2 3 quest where they mixed various ingredients into an original Bacardi cocktail. Upon completion of this quest, they won an exclusive virtual t-shirt.

Moreover, enabling customers to enjoy a completely sensory experience, through spatial audio, and personalised avatars, Casa BACARDÍ’s after party was hosted after the bash at the fest where audiences got to attend an exclusive performance by MadStarBase as well as Sango.

Commenting on the success of the festival, Sameeksha Uniyal, Consumer Marketing Lead, Brand BACARDÍ, India and South East Asia said, “It is overwhelming to see the audience and artists’ love for Casa BACARDÍ only grow with every edition. They keep building on our right to participate in these cultural avenues and conversations with such a heart-warming response to all our platforms. We’ve always kept consumers and their preferences at the heart of everything we do, and brought them newer avenues to continue doing what moves them. This encouraged us to build the future-forward virtual island this season and has only raised our spirits to keep thinking out of the box.”

BACARDÍ and OML came together to conceptualize this event and worked creatively with leading virtual events platform Sansar to create a 3D world that enabled consumers to socialize virtually. To add to the celebration, special Casa BACARDÍ kits were available for consumers to purchase online. These kits included a limited edition Casa BACARDÍ T-Shirt, A DIY Cocktail kit, A custom BACARDÍ tote bag, some cool inflatable drink holders, and much more, enabling consumers to create their Caribbean vibe at home!

Consumers who tuned in enjoyed 13 performances,2 in-world photobooths, 2 customised BACARDÍ games and some amazing music all from the comfort of their homes.

In case you missed it, catch a glimpse by following @casabacardiin, #DoWhatMovesYou, and #CasaBacardi to stay tuned for more exciting events lined up!

Tags
Bacardi Gully Gang Divine MC Altaf Abish Mathew
Related news
News | 23 Jul 2021

Jass Manak is all set to charm his fans on TakaTak Manch this Friday

MUMBAI: Acclaimed Indian singer-songwriter Jass Manak is all set to interact with his fans and perform LIVE this Friday, 23rd July on India’s leading short video app - MX TakaTak.

read more
News | 19 Jul 2021

Vishal Dadlani, Divine and Shor Police reimagine Metallica’s ‘The Unforgiven’ with an Indian touch for the upcoming THE METALLICA BLACKLIST album

MUMBAI: Metallica celebrates the 30thanniversary of their iconic Black Album with a remastered reissue of the original album, and THE METALLICA BLACKLIST covers album, both to be released on 10th September.

read more
News | 12 Jul 2021

Quitting social media has been 'divine':Singer Lorde

MUMBAI: Singer Lorde says quitting social media has been a "divine" experience.

read more
News | 02 Jul 2021

DJ-Doctor Duo The Spindoctor & G Doc Drop New Track To Spread Awareness On Abuse Of Healthcare Frontline Workers

MUMBAI: Through a song conceived especially in honor of the thousands of medical practitioners and healthcare workers who have put their lives on the line during the pandemic, two enterprising musicians cum doctors have come together to launch a music single titled ‘Bloody White Coat’ to shed lig

read more
News | 15 Jun 2021

DIVINE's debut album 'Kohinoor' goes Multi-Platinum

MUMBAI: Mumbai rapper DIVINE a.k.a. Vivian Fernandes’ ascent has been no ordinary chronicle.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Isolation rules change is too little too late for staff shortages

MUMBAI: Government guidelines for isolation change today allowing people who are double vaccinateread more

News
Indie Music Label on keeping originality alive: MD expresses 'one track at a time'

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more

News
NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme

MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Taylor Swift joined TikTok and made her first video

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift is finally on TikTok and she’s here to stay. The singer made her debut on TikTok on Monday with a clip of herself lip-synching...read more

2
Shawn Mendes reveals how he resolves arguments with Camila Cabello

MUMBAI: For Shawn Mendes, when it comes to talking through issues with girlfriend Camila Cabello, there's nothing holding him back. While appearing...read more

3
Rashmi Agdekar reveals her secret skincare routine for healthy-looking skin.

MUMBAI: Bollywood Actors seem to age much slower than most of us, be it because of their extensive self-care routines and workouts or many more. They...read more

4
Lorde 'gripped by angst' every night of 'Melodrama' tour

MUMBAI: Grammy winning-singer Lorde has reminisced about her 2017 second studio album and said that she was going through a "really fraught" time in...read more

5
Gaurav Dev and Kartik Dev back with romantic song 'Marjaawaan'

MUMBAI: Music director Gaurav and Kartik Dev dropped their Bollywood debut with Bell Bottom’s romantic song “Marjaawaan”, featuring Akshay Kumar and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games