BenjiFlow drops intoxicating new video with his new single 'Go'

MUMBAI: North-London artist BenjiFlow returns with new single ‘GO’ his first release of the year. The intoxicating new offering is the first installment from his forthcoming project, The Thrill, and is the perfect late summer bop, infused with Latin vibes and demonstrating his incredibly versatile musical ability once again, amorous in tone and uniquely contemporary in its melting pot of smooth sounds. Benji says, “GO is about my fondness for a beautiful woman and wanting to take her higher than the sky, and closer to the moon!”
‘GO’ follows BenjiFlow’s 2020 acclaimed debut EP BENERGY which has over 6 million streams and features the singles ‘Jolene’, ‘Can’t Lose’ and ‘Deep End’, which was playlisted at BBC 1Xtra alongside impressive support from Beats 1, BBC Radio 1’s Huw Stephens, Dummy, HungerTV, in addition to becoming Radioactive Record of the Week.
Last year also saw BenjiFlow asked to be the first artist to make an appearance on Boiler Room’s ‘ENERGY’ series. BenjiFlow continues to prove why he’s one of the most exciting up-and-coming artists in the UK at the moment with ‘GO’ and marks the start of an exciting new chapter for the rising star. Watch this space for more on what’s to come.
