After 'Bajre Da Sitta', it's 'Oceana' for Rashmeet

MUMBAI: Rashmeet Kaur of 'Bajre da Sitta' fame has collaborated with DJ Gurbax, who is at the forefront of the bass music movement in India. The two have created a single 'Oceana', released on Tuesday.

Rashmeet, 27, shared about her new creation, "It was amazing how I've been able to creatively experiment on this showcase. It's empowered me as I've been able to incorporate an element of reinvention."

Elaborating on the thought behind the song, she expressed, "Self-discovery was something I was focused on during lockdown while I was working on this liberating piece. I wanted to incorporate those themes of self-love and self-belief."

"'Oceana' is an appeal to continue living life and not validating yourself on basis of another's opinion or affection," added Rashmeet.

A frequent collaborator with Rashmeet, Deep Kalsi, who has co-penned the lyrics of 'Oceana', added, "Oceana offers a breath of fresh air needed to leave judgment behind and see things for what they are. It is a song of self-positivity and pure happiness."

In the past, Rashmeet and Deep collaborated to recreate the iconic classic 'Bajre Da Sitta'.

Gurbax who began working on the track in 2019, was motivated to finalise it in 2020 amid the pandemic. He explained, "There were things I learned out of having time to sit with myself and my thoughts and I think that led to creating this music. I started making the record at quite a low point. The pandemic had hit us all hard. Like everyone else, my headspace was deeply clouded by the pain that was around and the uncertainty the future held."

He added, "I feel like all these emotions came through lucidly when starting on the record in my bedroom. Connecting with Rashmeet was quite literally the icing on the cake. I vividly remember having a full-blown psychedelic experience when I first heard her vocals laced on the drop."

Talking about his chemistry with Rashmeet, he said, "She's such an incredibly talented human being. We share an extremely special bond and I think that comes through beautifully in the track. I feel like all my life I've aspired to make something as beautiful as 'Oceana'. It's probably the most special and emotional record I have ever worked on till date."

'Oceana' was released on Sony Music India's YouTube channel.

(Source: IANS)