For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  25 Aug 2021 14:20 |  By RnMTeam

After 'Bajre Da Sitta', it's 'Oceana' for Rashmeet

MUMBAI: Rashmeet Kaur of 'Bajre da Sitta' fame has collaborated with DJ Gurbax, who is at the forefront of the bass music movement in India. The two have created a single 'Oceana', released on Tuesday.

Rashmeet, 27, shared about her new creation, "It was amazing how I've been able to creatively experiment on this showcase. It's empowered me as I've been able to incorporate an element of reinvention."

Elaborating on the thought behind the song, she expressed, "Self-discovery was something I was focused on during lockdown while I was working on this liberating piece. I wanted to incorporate those themes of self-love and self-belief."

"'Oceana' is an appeal to continue living life and not validating yourself on basis of another's opinion or affection," added Rashmeet.

A frequent collaborator with Rashmeet, Deep Kalsi, who has co-penned the lyrics of 'Oceana', added, "Oceana offers a breath of fresh air needed to leave judgment behind and see things for what they are. It is a song of self-positivity and pure happiness."

In the past, Rashmeet and Deep collaborated to recreate the iconic classic 'Bajre Da Sitta'.

Gurbax who began working on the track in 2019, was motivated to finalise it in 2020 amid the pandemic. He explained, "There were things I learned out of having time to sit with myself and my thoughts and I think that led to creating this music. I started making the record at quite a low point. The pandemic had hit us all hard. Like everyone else, my headspace was deeply clouded by the pain that was around and the uncertainty the future held."

He added, "I feel like all these emotions came through lucidly when starting on the record in my bedroom. Connecting with Rashmeet was quite literally the icing on the cake. I vividly remember having a full-blown psychedelic experience when I first heard her vocals laced on the drop."

Talking about his chemistry with Rashmeet, he said, "She's such an incredibly talented human being. We share an extremely special bond and I think that comes through beautifully in the track. I feel like all my life I've aspired to make something as beautiful as 'Oceana'. It's probably the most special and emotional record I have ever worked on till date."

'Oceana' was released on Sony Music India's YouTube channel.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Rashmeet Kaur Bajre Da Sitta Youtube
Related news
News | 25 Aug 2021

Rapper Singer Rico, states how quick and instant the plan was to make Bachpan Ka Pyaar with Badshah

MUMBAI: The famous singer Rico rose to fame after he gave his voice in the chartbuster song of the year 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' which is also sung by Badshah, Aastha Gill, and Sahdev Dirdo. Music is given by Hiten, Badshah, Aastha Gill, and Singer Rico.

read more
News | 25 Aug 2021

Prateek Kuhad unveils surrealist 'Khone Do' music video

MUMBAI: Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad released the official music video for 'Khone Do'. The track appears on his recently released Hindi EP 'Shehron Ke Raaz'.

read more
News | 25 Aug 2021

Rashmeet Kaur-GURBAX Maiden Collaboration 'Oceana' Is A Lesson In Self-Empowerment

MUMBAI: Kalamkaar signee Rashmeet Kaur career has always been characterized by an underlying "not give a damn" attitude that runs through lots of her music.

read more
News | 23 Aug 2021

Sufiscore releases new song ‘Umeed’ with dual voice legend Sairam Iyer, aims to spread hope.

MUMBAI: Sufiscore recently released its new song ‘Umeed’ with dual voice legend Sairam Iyer. The song has already crossed 1.5 million and is still gaining by the thousands.

read more
News | 20 Aug 2021

Himesh Reshammiya brings to you a love story that never got closure 'Terre Pyaar Mein' will this love story have a happy ending ?

MUMBAI: The Suroor 2021 title track became an overnight sensation. It hit 68 million views and 40 million audio streams declaring it a blockbuster hit for the musical genius Himessh Reshammiya.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM and Gulf Oil join hands once again for Suraksha Bandhan Season 3, marking the festivities off Raksha Bandhan in a unique way!

MUMBAI: The festival of Raksha Bandhan a special place in the hearts of all Indians.read more

News
Isolation rules change is too little too late for staff shortages

MUMBAI: Government guidelines for isolation change today allowing people who are double vaccinateread more

News
Indie Music Label on keeping originality alive: MD expresses 'one track at a time'

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more

News
NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme

MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

top# 5 articles

1
ICYMI: Chris Young and Mitchell Tenpenny perform "At The End Of A Bar" on NBC's "TODAY with Hoda & Jenna"

MUMBAI: RCA Records Nashville multi-platinum, global entertainer Chris Young and Riser House/Columbia Nashville’s multi-platinum No. 1 hitmaker...read more

2
Oliver Francis announces EP 'Oli FM', shares single and video "PMW"

MUMBAI: Oliver Francis perfectly combines melodic hip-hop, trap, and pop with brand new single “PMW”. He began his new era with "FRIENDS", “TOXIC...read more

3
Alka, Kumar Sanu, Himesh's 'Super Sitaara' out on Aug 25

MUMBAI: The 90s' biggest Bollywood singers Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu have come together for Himesh Reshammiya's 'Super Sitaara' album. 'Super...read more

4
BenjiFlow drops intoxicating new video with his new single 'Go'

MUMBAI: North-London artist BenjiFlow returns with new single ‘GO’ his first release of the year. The intoxicating new offering is the first...read more

5
David GotSound marks his return with new single 'Calm Before The Storm'

MUMBAI: Thank you for listening to our new release from David GotSound and thanks in advance for any playlist support provided. We generally share...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games