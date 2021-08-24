For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  24 Aug 2021 14:13 |  By RnMTeam

Taylor Swift joined TikTok and made her first video

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift is finally on TikTok and she’s here to stay.

The singer made her debut on TikTok on Monday with a clip of herself lip-synching to British rapper Dave’s song, “Screwface Capital,” which mentions her by name.

In the video, Swift can be seen mouthing the words, “I made a link with the Russians / Six figure discussions, dinners in public / My linen all tailored / My outstanding payments swift like Taylor / And boy I owe ‘dem men a beatin’.”

Every line of the song featured a different video of the “Blank Space” singer’s music releases from over the past year.

The first clip showed Swift dressed like in the visuals for her “Folklore” album and said July 24, 2020, which is when the indie-folk album dropped. A second clip showed her dressed like in the visuals for the “Evermore” album, and stated its release date: Dec. 11, 2020. A third showed Swift in a summery ensemble for the re-release of her “Fearless” album on April 9, and the last clip featured a special announcement.

It showed the “Bad Blood” singer in a black turtleneck and bright red lip, and said, “Red: Taylor Version, November 19, 2021.”

Swift captioned her first TikTok, “Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on tiktok now let the games begin #SwiftTok.”

Tags
Taylor Swift TikTok music
Related news
News | 25 Aug 2021

Pune rapper 2dark releases haunting melodic trap single '376'

MUMBAI: As most young men do, 2dark faced his own struggles in coming to terms with the brutal realities of adult life. Mistakes cost him his friends, family and briefly, even his sanity.

read more
News | 25 Aug 2021

Rashmeet Kaur-GURBAX Maiden Collaboration 'Oceana' Is A Lesson In Self-Empowerment

MUMBAI: Kalamkaar signee Rashmeet Kaur career has always been characterized by an underlying "not give a damn" attitude that runs through lots of her music.

read more
News | 24 Aug 2021

Shawn Mendes reveals how he resolves arguments with Camila Cabello

MUMBAI: For Shawn Mendes, when it comes to talking through issues with girlfriend Camila Cabello, there's nothing holding him back.

read more
News | 24 Aug 2021

Beyonce channels her inner Audrey Hepburn

MUMBAI: Singer Beyonce looked breathtakingly gorgeous as she recently launched an ad campaign. What caught everyone's attention was how she carried off the classic Audrey Hepburn little black dress and hairstyle during the photoshoot.

read more
News | 24 Aug 2021

Lorde 'gripped by angst' every night of 'Melodrama' tour

MUMBAI: Grammy winning-singer Lorde has reminisced about her 2017 second studio album and said that she was going through a "really fraught" time in her life when she released the album and found it difficult to perform the songs.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Isolation rules change is too little too late for staff shortages

MUMBAI: Government guidelines for isolation change today allowing people who are double vaccinateread more

News
Indie Music Label on keeping originality alive: MD expresses 'one track at a time'

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more

News
NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme

MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Shawn Mendes reveals how he resolves arguments with Camila Cabello

MUMBAI: For Shawn Mendes, when it comes to talking through issues with girlfriend Camila Cabello, there's nothing holding him back. While appearing...read more

2
Rashmi Agdekar reveals her secret skincare routine for healthy-looking skin.

MUMBAI: Bollywood Actors seem to age much slower than most of us, be it because of their extensive self-care routines and workouts or many more. They...read more

3
Lorde 'gripped by angst' every night of 'Melodrama' tour

MUMBAI: Grammy winning-singer Lorde has reminisced about her 2017 second studio album and said that she was going through a "really fraught" time in...read more

4
Gaurav Dev and Kartik Dev back with romantic song 'Marjaawaan'

MUMBAI: Music director Gaurav and Kartik Dev dropped their Bollywood debut with Bell Bottom’s romantic song “Marjaawaan”, featuring Akshay Kumar and...read more

5
Beyonce channels her inner Audrey Hepburn

MUMBAI: Singer Beyonce looked breathtakingly gorgeous as she recently launched an ad campaign. What caught everyone's attention was how she carried...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games