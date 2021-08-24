Shawn Mendes reveals how he resolves arguments with Camila Cabello

MUMBAI: For Shawn Mendes, when it comes to talking through issues with girlfriend Camila Cabello, there's nothing holding him back.

While appearing on the latest episode of SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up, the "Treat You Better" singer revealed that although the two get into a few small disagreements here and there, their ability to communicate and commitment to honesty keep their relationship on track.

"We definitely fight, and we get in like the worst little arguments," he shared. "But, like, I think that we definitely are pretty good at picking up on when it's just ego talking. And we like, usually like call each other out. We have a really honest and open relationship—but, yeah, no, we definitely fight."

Shawn, 23, added that dating for as long as they have, since July 2019, may be a factor. "I think the longer the relationship goes, it's like the easier it seems to be to fight," he said. "So, yeah, it's definitely not holding hands all the time, but we're really good with each other. It never gets bad. It's always like a little fight."

And if you're wondering whether Shawn can admit if he's in the wrong after any rift, the singer illuminated us on his ability to apologize to Camila, 24.

"It takes all my might in the entire world, but I have to admit that I'm wrong," Shawn joked. "But it takes everything. My face probably looks like tight and red, but I say I'm wrong. Hopefully. I mean, maybe she would say something else. I'm sure. Sometimes I don't say I'm wrong."