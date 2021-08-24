For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  24 Aug 2021 15:16 |  By RnMTeam

Lorde 'gripped by angst' every night of 'Melodrama' tour

MUMBAI: Grammy winning-singer Lorde has reminisced about her 2017 second studio album and said that she was going through a "really fraught" time in her life when she released the album and found it difficult to perform the songs.

"I listened to 'Melodrama' recently and was like, 'Oh, girl! You were stressed out. This was a really fraught time for you!' And it was," Lorde told The Sunday Times newspaper, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She added: "I remember touring and being gripped by angst every night. It was quite tough, to be honest, to live like that for a year."

Lorde returned with her third LP 'Solar Power' last week and said that she is in a much better place.

She said: "I'm more settled."

She also had to contend with the loss of her beloved pet dog Pearl, while working on the record, which was tough.

The 'Green Light' hitmaker discussed the pitfalls of fame and said that she considers herself to be "significantly less famous" than when she started her career aged 16.

She said: "Fame is a really interesting thing to happen. But it gets tricky for people if they find the experience super-validating if they feel it's giving them fuel."

"For me, I was always a little suspicious of it, or sure it would go away. I am significantly less famous than I was when I was 16, but that's exactly how I like it. I'm not getting my validation from it."

Lorde also doesn't need to chase a hit to feel fulfilled in her career.

She added: "When 'Melodrama' came out, I had this moment of being, 'Ah, I'm not always going to be No. 1 for nine weeks."

"Now I've settled into this place where people call you, then one day they won't. And that's all good. I'm a different part of the meal. I know who I am."

(Source: IANS)

