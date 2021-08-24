Gaurav Dev and Kartik Dev back with romantic song 'Marjaawaan'

MUMBAI: Music director Gaurav and Kartik Dev dropped their Bollywood debut with Bell Bottom’s romantic song “Marjaawaan”, featuring Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor.
“As they say you don't choose your first film it chooses you and that's exactly what happened with ‘Marjaawaan’ for us. Gaurav and I had been jamming with ‘Gurnazar paaji’ who had penned this song down and we all knew we had a winner. That thought was cemented when Akshay sir picked it up for bell bottom. We still can't believe that we have made our Bollywood debut as music directors with Akshay sir’s film”, said Kartik Dev.
Further the duo thinks music is all about rhythm and vibe and that's exactly what happens with them. They not only get each other's pulse but also take inputs working together to up the game and make the sound better. Making music for them is team work and they don't think the same would be possible minus it.
Music for them is our sanity and that's how it helped them sail through it. They have a couple of films in the pipeline and a song with Maninder Buttar to release soon.
