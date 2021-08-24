For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  24 Aug 2021 15:10 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Gaurav Dev and Kartik Dev back with romantic song 'Marjaawaan'

MUMBAI: Music director Gaurav and Kartik Dev dropped their Bollywood debut with Bell Bottom’s romantic song “Marjaawaan”, featuring Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor.

“As they say you don't choose your first film it chooses you and that's exactly what happened with ‘Marjaawaan’ for us. Gaurav and I had been jamming with ‘Gurnazar paaji’ who had penned this song down and we all knew we had a winner. That thought was cemented when Akshay sir picked it up for bell bottom. We still can't believe that we have made our Bollywood debut as music directors with Akshay sir’s film”, said Kartik Dev.

Further the duo thinks music is all about rhythm and vibe and that's exactly what happens with them. They not only get each other's pulse but also take inputs working together to up the game and make the sound better. Making music for them is team work and they don't think the same would be possible minus it.

Music for them is our sanity and that's how it helped them sail through it. They have a couple of films in the pipeline and a song with Maninder Buttar to release soon.

Stay Tuned!

Tags
Gaurav Kartik Dev Marjaawaan Gurnazar paaji
Related news
News | 16 Feb 2016

SRK's 'Fan' anthem debuts online

MUMBAI: The 'Fan' anthem is out. In the title track of the film released today, SRK plays Gaurav the die hard fan of Aaryan, the star - needless to say, SRK himself. So, the star plays the fan paying an ode to his own self, the superstar.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Isolation rules change is too little too late for staff shortages

MUMBAI: Government guidelines for isolation change today allowing people who are double vaccinateread more

News
Indie Music Label on keeping originality alive: MD expresses 'one track at a time'

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more

News
NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme

MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Beyonce channels her inner Audrey Hepburn

MUMBAI: Singer Beyonce looked breathtakingly gorgeous as she recently launched an ad campaign. What caught everyone's attention was how she carried...read more

2
Rashmeet Kaur-GURBAX Maiden Collaboration 'Oceana' Is A Lesson In Self-Empowerment

MUMBAI: Kalamkaar signee Rashmeet Kaur career has always been characterized by an underlying "not give a damn" attitude that runs through lots of her...read more

3
Pune rapper 2dark releases haunting melodic trap single '376'

MUMBAI: As most young men do, 2dark faced his own struggles in coming to terms with the brutal realities of adult life. Mistakes cost him his friends...read more

4
Christina Aguilera to headline queer music fest on Sept 11

MUMBAI: Pop singer Christina Aguilera is all set to headline the queer music festival LadyLand. The festival will take place in New York at the...read more

5
'Blackpink' member Lisa posts visual teaser of debut solo album

MUMBAI: South Korean girl band 'Blackpink's Lisa has announced her debut solo 'Soon' with a visual teaser. Lisa took to 'Blackpink's official...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games