Beyonce channels her inner Audrey Hepburn

MUMBAI: Singer Beyonce looked breathtakingly gorgeous as she recently launched an ad campaign. What caught everyone's attention was how she carried off the classic Audrey Hepburn little black dress and hairstyle during the photoshoot.
Beyonce wore the famous Holly Golightly character's dress from the 1960s romcom movie 'Breakfast at Tiffany's.
Beyonce and husband Jay Z have become brand ambassadors for luxury jewellery brand Tiffany & Co's 'About Love' campaign.
Besides this, Beyonce also wore the famous 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond. The massive yellow diamond was unearthed in South Africa in 1877.
Ever since, it has only been previously worn by Mary Whitehouse, Audrey Hepburn, Lady Gaga, Gal Gadot and now Beyonce.
(Source: IANS)
