News |  23 Aug 2021 16:10

Selena Gomez: Don't think I'll ever quit making music

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez says she has no plans to stop working on her own music. She had earlier shared that she might retire from music to focus her life more on her acting and producing work.

She said: "I don't think I'll ever quit making music. I'm not saying I want a Grammy. I just feel like I'm doing the best I can, and it's all about me. Sometimes, that can really get to me."

Gomez released her first Spanish language record earlier this year and she said that it was a "challenge", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"It was a challenge. I think speaking in Spanish is a lot easier than singing. I made sure that I didn't look like a fool. I focused so hard on making sure that the language I was speaking, and the way I was speaking it, was authentic," she told Elle magazine.

Gomez added: "I wanted it to exude love - to talk about pain, but in a way that was confident. There is a song about girls saying goodbye to things that aren't good for us."

Earlier this year, Gomez had said that she was considering retiring from music as she didn't feel like she was being taken seriously.

(Source: IANS)

Singer Selena Gomez music
