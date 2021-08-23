See Shawn Mendes new single 'Summer of Love'

MUMBAI: American singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes, on Friday, released his highly anticipated single 'Summer of Love' with an accompanying music video.According to People magazine, the music video, directed by Matty Peacock, was shot in Majorca, Spain and follows the 'Treat You Better' singer as he experiences a carefree dream summer. From driving a red convertible to hanging out at the beach with friends, cliff jumping, and a shirtless Mendes laying on a boat, the song's music video shows him singing along to the lyrics of his feel-good song.

In a statement, Mendes said, "I hope this song makes people feel free, free from the weight of life, even if just for a moment." "It was the summer of love. A delicate daydream. And for a couple of months. It felt like we were 18. It was the summer of La-la-love," sings Mendes in the song. As per People magazine, in a recent interview, the singer said he drew inspiration for 'Summer of Love' from the time off he spent with his girlfriend, Camila Cabello, in Miami.