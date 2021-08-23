Madan Gowri revealed the meaning behind 'Bathroom Song'

MUMBAI: Madan Gowri, South India's Biggest YouTuber, Digital Content Creator and Founder of Kokru dropped “Bathroom Song” collaborating with Chennai based record label 'Atti Culture'.
Elon Musk replied to a tweet, “I made about the Tesla launch in India”. He discussed the same with his friends at Atti Culture and asked if they can make a fun song about the reply by Musk and how the world has changed so much for the millennials because of new technology. So, post that, they made the song instantly within a single night.
Watch here:
-
After finishing “Bathroom Song”, they didn't know what to call it, but since they shot some of the major sequences in a hotel bathroom, they decided to call it the “Bathroom Song”. “This is a song that is very chill and can be sung by bathroom singers too”. The song was made from scratch to a complete product in less than 24 hours.
The song is a huge hit among youngsters in Tamil Nadu. “The song already has lots of English words in it and it is a bit easy for anyone to understand”, said the singer.
Madan is currently working with the same team again for another song which will be released soon on his YouTube channel.
MUMBAI: Government guidelines for isolation change today allowing people who are double vaccinateread more
MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more
MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more
MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more
MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more
MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter John Mayer released his latest record and wanted to revisit his childhood by creating music inspired by 1980s sounds.read more
MUMBAI: South Korean girl band 'Blackpink's Lisa has announced her debut solo 'Soon' with a visual teaser. Lisa took to 'Blackpink's official...read more
MUMBAI: After 3 back to back blockbuster albums Surroor 2021, Moods With Melodies and Himesh Ke Dil Se, super hit machine Himesh Reshammiya is all...read more
Today, most people know what a cryptocurrency is and that it is profitable to invest in it. This is the information that is available to everyone...read more
MUMBAI: Actor-singer Billy Porter, who won the 2013 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his role as Lola in "Kinky Boots", has signed the...read more