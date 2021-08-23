Madan Gowri revealed the meaning behind 'Bathroom Song'

MUMBAI: Madan Gowri, South India's Biggest YouTuber, Digital Content Creator and Founder of Kokru dropped “Bathroom Song” collaborating with Chennai based record label 'Atti Culture'.

Elon Musk replied to a tweet, “I made about the Tesla launch in India”. He discussed the same with his friends at Atti Culture and asked if they can make a fun song about the reply by Musk and how the world has changed so much for the millennials because of new technology. So, post that, they made the song instantly within a single night.

After finishing “Bathroom Song”, they didn't know what to call it, but since they shot some of the major sequences in a hotel bathroom, they decided to call it the “Bathroom Song”. “This is a song that is very chill and can be sung by bathroom singers too”. The song was made from scratch to a complete product in less than 24 hours.

The song is a huge hit among youngsters in Tamil Nadu. “The song already has lots of English words in it and it is a bit easy for anyone to understand”, said the singer.

Madan is currently working with the same team again for another song which will be released soon on his YouTube channel.